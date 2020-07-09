Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It comes in three different lengths

Your Beach-Day Outfit Isn’t Complete Without a Coverup — and Amazon Shoppers Love This One

Spending a sunny day swimming outside requires packing the essentials. You need your sunscreen, towels, floats, and of course, snacks. But in paying all that attention to putting together the perfect summer-day arsenal, you might overlook a crucial part of your beach-day uniform: a coverup!

As much as a new swimsuit needs to be flaunted, having a coverup in tow makes heading to and from your nearest body of water all the more comfortable. And thanks to Amazon shoppers who’ve pointed out the Lienridy Wrap Skirt Cover Up as their go-to pick, you can make it a whole lot more chic, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The popular coverup comes in 40 different color options, so you can take your pick from vibrant neon tie-dye to pineapple print and every solid in between. What’s more, the sarong-style wrap comes in three separate lengths, ranging from floor-length to mini. It’s become a clear must-have for savvy Amazon shoppers hitting pools and beaches this summer.

“I bought the long black one and it is so beautiful. I wore it for the first time on a boat tour in Mykonos and I got a lot of compliments,” said one shopper. “My travel buddy’s mother who lives in Dubai even saw my pictures and is purchasing this skirt as I type this review. I will buy more colors as necessary in the future. Do not go on vacation without this item! Trust me!”

The semi-sheer chiffon fabric with an adjustable tie closure offers a stylish peekaboo effect while still providing added coverage. And because it’s quick-drying, it’s comfortable, too. It’s no wonder the pages of glowing reviews are filled with satisfied shoppers and their accompanying selfies in the beachy sarong; one reviewer even said “I’d buy it a million times over again!!”

To complete your beach-day packing list, head to Amazon to shop the popular coverup wrap in 40 colors and prints, all of which are under $26.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lienridy Wrap Skirt Cover Up in Black, $11.87–$25.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lienridy Wrap Skirt Cover Up in Leaf, $11.87–$25.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon