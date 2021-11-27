These Best-Selling Cargo Joggers Cost Just $32, and Shoppers Say They're the Perfect Dupe for More Expensive Brands
Joggers are a comfortable alternative to leggings, and cargo styles have multiple pockets that are ideal for holding small essentials while you're out so you can leave your purse at home. A single pair usually costs nearly $100 or more at high-end retailers like Athleta, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga, but Amazon has more affordable options that are just as good. Similar pairs are flying off the shelves in stores, but with an Amazon prime membership, you can get free shipping that'll have the joggers delivered in as little as one day without even leaving your home.
The Libin Cargo Joggers are made with lightweight fabric that's quick-drying and ideal for practically any type of activity like exercising, lounging, and even running errands. The pants feature an elastic waistband and five functional pockets, making them super comfortable and convenient. Choose from eight stylish colors (or add multiple pairs to your cart) to upgrade your wardrobe with quality activewear that doesn't cost a fortune. For just $32 a pair, it's no wonder the pants are an Amazon best-seller and have thousands of five-star ratings.
Buy It! Libin Women's Lightweight Cargo Joggers, $31.98; amazon.com
One five-star reviewer wrote that they "look exactly like the Athleta joggers," but are more than 50 percent off in comparison. Several shoppers say the jogger pants do run a bit large and suggest ordering a size down (refer to the size chart for exact measurements).
"They have exceeded my expectations so much so that after I received my first pair, I went back to order three more," said one satisfied customer. "The zippered pockets allow me to keep my vehicle keys, money secured, and the side cargo pockets with Velcro closures keep my cell phone safe and clean…I am never working in hot jeans again. I will buy more of these — love them!"
Cargo joggers have been a hot buy recently, so make sure to add this Amazon pair to your cart before your size sells out. Like many other shoppers, you might want to order more than one so you can wear them multiple times throughout the week.
