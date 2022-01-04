Shop

You Can Get the 'Lightweight and Super Flexible' Joggers That Amazon Shoppers Adore for $28

Available in sizes through 3X
By Eden Lichterman January 04, 2022 05:00 AM
It's cold out, we're still dealing with COVID-19, and the holiday season is over. You know what that means? The only sensible thing to wear is comfortable joggers day in and day out. Luckily, the Amazon customer-loved Libin Athletic Joggers are just $28 right now. 

Available in 10 colors and patterns and sizes XXS through 3X, the joggers are made from a smooth and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. They have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and ribbed elastic cuffs around the ankles. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-free, so you can stuff the pants in a drawer or pack them in a suitcase without worrying about creases. 

Buy It! Libin Athletic Joggers with Pockets, $27.53 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

You can put on these versatile sweatpants for a wide range of activities. Wear them with an athletic tee and running shoes for a workout, throw on a cozy sweatshirt and slippers to lounge around the house, or style them with a cropped sweater and fashionable sneakers to run errands. 

In the reviews section, hundreds of Amazon shoppers have shared their positive experiences with the joggers. Plus, they currently hold the number-two spot on Amazon's customer-loved fashion list this week. 

"Obsessed might be an understatement," one reviewer wrote. "I have an athletic build, and every jogger I have bought has been skin tight. I like my joggers to be a little loose but still look fitted. These hit the jackpot for my body type! The stretch is amazing, and they're breathable, which makes them wonderful for working out."

"These pants are great," a second shopper said. "I usually buy Lululemon but wanted to try these out. They are a great texture and [are] very smooth. The quality is great, and they fit very well. I love them! I'm going to buy a second pair." 

And a third called them "lightweight and super flexible," adding that "the pockets contain a black hole's worth of room." 

With such high praise, these joggers seem like a no-brainer. Shop more colors of the Libin Athletic Joggers for $28 at Amazon below. 

