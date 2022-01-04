You Can Get the 'Lightweight and Super Flexible' Joggers That Amazon Shoppers Adore for $28

Available in 10 colors and patterns and sizes XXS through 3X, the joggers are made from a smooth and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. They have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and ribbed elastic cuffs around the ankles. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-free, so you can stuff the pants in a drawer or pack them in a suitcase without worrying about creases.