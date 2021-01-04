Liam Payne on His Minimalistic Beauty Routine and Life in Quarantine

The singer caught up with PEOPLE ahead of the launch of his new Hugo Man fragrance campaign

Liam Payne's flawless Instagram selfies have his fans and followers convinced he needs to "drop the skincare routine," but the 27-year-old singer and frequent Hugo Boss collaborator swears he doesn't actually have much of a beauty routine.

"I wish I did!" the One Direction alum quips, when asked about if he has a daily grooming regimen. "Day collagen and night collagen are the only things that I would say I really use. And then, a couple of different moisturizers. But I wish I was as organized [enough] to have a routine."

Another thing the star incorporates into his minimalistic routine on a daily basis? Fragrance.

Payne was recently named the face of the newest edition of the iconic Hugo Man, which is relaunching with a bottle and outer box designed with sustainability in mind. Available now on macys.com, the earthy smooth fragrance has notes of green apple, fresh mint, lavender, sage, fire balsam, cedarwood and patchouli.

Image zoom Credit: Hugo Boss

"It's fresh. It feels great. And for me... I mean I'm biased, because I have the whole different story behind shooting the campaign. Every time I spray it, it kind of takes me back to being on that rooftop in Berlin. For me, it's a good feeling."

The new Hugo Man campaign is "inspired by the power of self-expression," according to the German luxury brand, and "fuses the energy of an iconic scent with the passionate, rule breaking spirit of the modern Hugo tribe." It captures "a generation that strives to do things their own way and believes life is there for the taking," the Hugo Boss states.

Payne says that, as a musician, this concept hits home. "If you don't express yourself in the right way, then you just never really make it. It's very easy to copy other people who are doing well and you can see are quite successful," he shares. "I think that's one of the battles that we have to maintain with ourselves every day doing this job. So, it's very important."

The singer also tells PEOPLE the new spot was shot amid the pandemic, explaining that his work schedule hasn't really slowed down since coronavirus hit. "I'm quite tired!" Payne quipped. "One of the most difficult things about the pandemic is working from home and trying to balance your personal life with your work life, when there's not really that closing door between the two places."