The British Formula 1 (F1) driver, who already has a number of tattoos, showed off the new detailed ink on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton Adds New Ink to His Collection with Fine Line Hand Tattoos

Lewis Hamilton has some new ink!

The 36-year-old British Formula 1 driver's tattoo artist revealed his client's new hand tattoos on Instagram Thursday. The body art includes a spaceship, half of a tiger's face on Hamilton's left index finger, planets, the words "Mum," "love" and "live," and the letter "A," plus fine lines down his middle fingers and stars.

Prior to the session, Hamilton already had ink on his hands, as well as a tattoo sleeve on his right arm.

"@lewishamilton 🖤 When I grabbed his hand instantly noticed how hard he have been working 💪🏻🙏🏻🖤✨ #lewishamilton #mrktattoo" the artist captioned his post after posing next to Hamilton.

Though the F1 driver hasn't posted photos of the new tattoos on his own Instagram page, he has used the platform to share career highs in recent months.

In December 2021, Hamilton was knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in London.

The driver, who competes in F1 for Mercedes, was given the honor — which recognizes longtime contributions in one's field — after matching former German race car driver Michael Schumacher's record for seven F1 championships. Both are now tied for all-time wins in the sport.

The driver attended the ceremony with his mother Carmen Larbalestier, who proudly posed alongside him for a photo.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be bestowed the honor, the racing organization said. Previous recipients include Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, and Jack Brabham. Back in 2009, Hamilton was also given an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, by the Queen, which is an award recognizing service to the community.

Hamilton is widely considered one of the best drivers of all time in his sport. He was knighted not long after falling short of claiming a historic eighth driver's championship at the final Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.