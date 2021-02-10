Amazon Shoppers Say These Levi’s Jean Jackets Are a ‘Great Basic to Keep Forever’ — and They’re on Sale

Slipping into a jean jacket in the spring is as crucial as lacing up a pair of heavy-duty boots in the winter. Without one, you'd arguably feel unbalanced and virtually unprepared. And if you happen to be looking forward to the upcoming season, a handful of Levi's Original Trucker Jean Jackets are up to 50 percent off on Amazon.
The straight-silhouette jean jackets hit at the hip and feature chest patch pockets, button-flap closures, and a fold-over collar. Depending on the style, some also have side pockets. Choose from a wealth of colors, including black, light washed blue, lavender ombre, dark blue, and gray. All of the jackets are made from 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane and can be tossed in the laundry for easy washing. Sizes range from XS to 4X.
Levi's jean jackets are an Amazon customer favorite, and this style has racked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers have raved about the "perfect denim jacket," and while some note that they tend to fit true to size, others mention that if you're looking to layer a sweatshirt underneath, it would be a good idea to order a size up.
"I was looking for a new jean jacket to have as a staple," one shopper said. "I came across the Levi Original Trucker Jacket and I absolutely love it. It fits perfectly and can actually be worn in all seasons."
"I was pleasantly surprised with the stretch that this denim jacket has," another shopper chimed in. "I have other denim jackets by Levi's and they don't have this amount of stretch. It is fitted without being tight, and the stretch is great for when you wear different types of shirts underneath, such as tanks or tees or long-sleeve tops. I have worn it dressed up and down and even thrown on over workout clothes to run to the grocery store. Great basic to keep forever!"
Prices range between $39.75 and $55.65, depending on the color, and even the most popular colors are marked down somewhat from the $80 original price point. The jackets are also part of Prime Wardrobe, which allows shoppers to try before they buy and free returns up to seven days.
Don't let spring come and go without tossing on a classic jean jacket — even if it's just to go to the grocery store. Shop the Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket on Amazon before the sale price disappears for good.
