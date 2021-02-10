Amazon Shoppers Say These Levi’s Jean Jackets Are a ‘Great Basic to Keep Forever’ — and They’re on Sale

"I was pleasantly surprised with the stretch that this denim jacket has," another shopper chimed in. "I have other denim jackets by Levi's and they don't have this amount of stretch. It is fitted without being tight, and the stretch is great for when you wear different types of shirts underneath, such as tanks or tees or long-sleeve tops. I have worn it dressed up and down and even thrown on over workout clothes to run to the grocery store. Great basic to keep forever!"