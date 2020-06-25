Amazon Has an Exclusive Deal on Levi’s Iconic Wedgie Jeans

These famous jeans are loved by shoppers around the world, and this week, you can snag them at a special price.

The classic Wedgie jeans, which are 25 percent off and going for as little as $74, come in 16 washes. Shoppers love their signature look, which is designed to accentuate your waist, hips, and backside. And thanks to their otherwise basic design, they’re easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. From casual t-shirts and sneakers to dressier blouses and heels, you can wear them year-round with just about anything.

The newer skinny-fitting pair, which are 40 percent off and going for just $42, also come in an array of washes, as well as extended sizes. Similar to its sister style, these jeans are designed to highlight your waist and hips. And while these are a bit more snug throughout, they feature just a touch of Lycra, ensuring they stretch and comfortably give a little.

Celebs like Jessica Biel, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have all worn Levi’s jeans (which have been around for more than 100 years) on and off the red carpet. And while these booty-lifting jeans first became popular back in the ’80s, Levi’s redesigned and launched an upgraded version in 2016, making them a customer favorite all over again.

Shoppers looking to get their hands on more denim should also check out the rest of Amazon’s current Levi’s deals. Jeans are going for as little as $32, and shoppers can even save on the brand’s popular high-rise 721 skinny jeans, which have racked up over 3,700 five-star reviews.

There’s no word on how long these markdowns will last or how many pairs are left in stock. And since some colors and sizes are already gone, you’ll want to move fast to get a pair at these prices.