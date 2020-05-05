You Can Get Celeb-Loved Levi’s Jeans for as Little as $15 Right Now

If you’ve been waiting to restock your denim collection until an epic sale came along, get excited because this one is packed with tons of $20-and-under jeans.

Levi’s Warehouse sale is here and features women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing deals up to 70 percent off, including jeans on sale for as little as $15. The epic shopping event features over 400 markdowns on Levi’s iconic denim, as well as trucker jackets, shorts, and other apparel. Shoppers can even save on some of the brand’s wildly popular, celeb-loved styles.

Shop Levi’s Warehouse Sale:

The household brand, which has developed a large A-lister following, marked down over 100 pairs of women’s jeans for the shopping event — including its 501 jeans owned by Hilary Duff, Jessica Biel, and Hailey Bieber. The popular pants, which come in several fits, washes, and styles retail for upwards of $100. Year after year, they continue to be popular with stylish celebs, especially the Wedgie version.

The brand’s denim trucker jacket is another star-loved staple that’s discounted. The versatile jacket, which comes in fits for both women and men, is a regular on Instagram feeds and the red carpet thanks to celebs like Ariana Grande, Milo Ventimiglia, Lily Aldridge, and Kate Mara.

While Levi’s Warehouse sale won’t wrap up until May 11, popular sizes are already selling out. Shop some of the best deals below, or browse the entire shopping event through the brand’s online store.

Image zoom Levis

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Original Fit Women’s Jeans, $19.97 (orig. $69.50); levi.com

Image zoom Levis

Buy It! Levi’s White Original Trucker Jacket, $14.97 (orig. $79.50); levi.com

Image zoom Levis

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Denim Shorts, $14.97 (orig. $49.50); levi.com

Image zoom Levis

Buy It! Levi’s Button Front 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $19.97 (orig. $59.50); levi.com

Image zoom Levis

Buy It! Levi’s 711 Skinny Women’s Jeans, $19.97 (orig. $59.50); levi.com

