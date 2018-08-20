Shop the Jacket That's Loved by Both Women and Men in Hollywood - for Under $100

Not all denim trends last, but there’s one that never goes out of style: A good jean jacket. Take a cue from stars such as Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Amber Valleta, Lily Aldridge and Kate Mara (as well as Jennifer Lawrence, not pictured), who have been seen rocking various versions of the ever-popular Levi’s Trucker Jacket.

The Levi’s Trucker Jacket has been a classic wardrobe staple for stars and fashionistas alike for decades, withstanding the test of time in a world where $425 artificially mud-stained jeans and convertible chap-denim exist (insert the rolling eyes emoji). But leave it to stylish stars to show us that there’s no wrong way to rock a denim jacket – from Emily Ratajkowski’s laid-back airport ensemble to Ariana Grande and Lily Aldridge’s oversized boyfriend style to Amber Valleta and Kate Mara’s more fitted version – a classic denim trucker jacket is perfect for dressing up or down.

And thanks to its versatility, low-key coolness and affordable pricing, the Levi’s Trucker Jacket continues to be a favorite for both women and men in Hollywood. This is Us star, Milo Ventimiglia rocked his classic Levi’s trucker jacket over a chambray shirt with navy pants for a look that’s equal parts cool and sexy proving that denim jackets aren’t just reserved for stylish ladies.

