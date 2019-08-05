Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Denim With These Ultra Comfy and Flattering Pull-on Jeans

Image zoom

Finding the perfect pair of jeans isn’t an easy journey. It takes tons of trial and error before discovering your “holy grail” pair — the ones that finally fit right everywhere and look good at the same time. (Because, as we all know, the right fit doesn’t always equal flattering.) Fortunately, Amazon shoppers seem to have discovered a pair of jeans that might just look and feel good on everyone: the Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.

The stretchy jeans are made by Levi’s more affordable sub-brand, which is super popular on Amazon. Many of its men and women’s jeans have thousands of reviews thanks to their low prices on comfortable and quality denim. The Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans have claimed the number one best-selling spot in the women’s jeans category with over 1,600 five-star reviews — dethroning Signature Levi’s previous best-seller, the Modern Skinny Jeans.

The raved-about jeans are made from 77 percent cotton and feature a pull-on waistband “that’s been reengineered to host a tummy slimming panel inside.” They come in three different washes (light blue, dark blue, and black) and range in size from 2 to 20. Shoppers love the jeans so much they’re saying they’re the best they’ve ever owned thanks to their “sexy meets comfort” fit. Plus, reviewers often mention their body measurements to help out other customers who aren’t sure what size to get.

Image zoom

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans, $21.99–$29.99; amazon.com

“Buy these jeans. Buy ten pairs because Lord knows as soon as you find a pair of jeans you like, you’ll never find them again. I am 4’11” tall, 173 lbs, 45” hips, 33” waist (definitely pear shaped), and I can never — I mean NEVER — find jeans that fit me,” one shopper wrote. “These are the right length. They fit my hips. They don’t gap at my waist. And this inner tummy slimming panel? Oh sweet baby cheezus, YES. I have a two year old, an awesome mom pouch, and a healthy love of bread. These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being. Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.”

Customers say the Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans do exactly as their name entails by smoothing out flaws and enhancing curves. Another reviewer wrote, “There is a meshy band (like heavy duty pantyhose) across the belly that completely eradicates my ‘mommy’ tummy. I have a little pooch, loose jiggle, and sometimes it bulges if the waist line pinches. The waistband on these secures and FIRMS my entire waist, no jiggles or bulges. Then there’s my rear, which isn’t so perky anymore. These grab my cheeks and pull them up — my butt isn’t flat in these. My inner thighs are smoothed out, and cellulite is hidden everywhere.”

The (almost) best part? A majority of the jeans start at just $22, and you’ll rarely find a pair over $30, which means you can definitely stock up on a few — and finally be comfy in your jeans every day of the week.