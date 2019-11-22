This Celeb-Loved Levi’s Sherpa Jacket Costs as Little as $45 on Amazon Today

Image zoom Splash; Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Amazon officially kicked off its countdown to Black Friday deals today, and it has crazy sales in its most popular categories, from beauty to electronics. For those of you looking to update your winter wardrobe during the savings event, Amazon has also slashed price tags on hundreds of cozy essentials — including the Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket.

You probably recognize the denim jacket from the shoulders of celebs like Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, all of whom have sported different variations of it. Levi’s makes a couple of versions, including oversized fits and vintage washes, but right now the OG is on sale on Amazon for as little as $45. The sherpa jacket’s price rarely drops that low — the last time it was on sale was last month, and that was for a little under $60.

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, from $44.99; amazon.com

If you want to get the Levi’s sherpa jacket at the lowest possible price, you’ll have to do some digging: Select sizes and washes of the jacket are discounted at various prices. Look of Love in medium is currently $45, while Full Bloom is $63.75 in a few sizes after applying a coupon. And if you want to grab it at all, you’ll have to act fast — certain sizes in select washes are already low in stock or unavailable.

While 50 percent of shoppers say the jacket fits as expected, some customers note that it runs small and recommend sizing up if you prefer a looser fit. Overall, reviewers shower praise on the coat, saying they love it so much they “live in it.” As one Amazon shopper simply sums it up: “It is so comfortable and looks cute with every outfit!”

We’re not sure just how long this deal will last, so make sure to add the Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket to your cart now before prices shoot back up again.