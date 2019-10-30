Amazon Shoppers Say These Soft and Stretchy Pull-on Jeans Feel Just Like Leggings — and They’re on Sale

Image zoom

In case you missed it, Amazon shoppers really love comfy pants. They’re always leaving thousands of reviews on jeans, leggings, yoga pants, and more, in an attempt to let you know that their favorite bottoms will potentially change your life as much as they’ve changed theirs. Since we covered the retail giant’s best-selling jeans in August — which happen to be this pair of $25 Levi’s pull-on jeans — PEOPLE readers have purchased thousands of pairs, and the number of five-star reviews has shot up to over 2,100. And now, we’ve actually found another pair of pull-on jeans from the popular brand to add to your collection.

While you may have already bought a pair of Signature by Levi’s Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans, you’re still going to want to make room for its sister pair. The Levi’s Pull-on Jeans are made from 89 percent cotton, have an elastic waistband, and functional front and back pockets (a rare find for pull-on pants). They come in five washes — including black, dark blue, and light blue — and sizes 26 to 33. The jeans are still racking up reviews, but 150 shoppers have currently left them raving five-star ratings, saying they’re super comfortable, stretchy, and fit incredibly well.

“Most comfortable jeans I’ve ever owned. They feel like a thicker legging and hold their shape. I recently had a baby and they are great for the postpartum belly. I want them in every color,” one shopper wrote.

Customers also note that the jeans “smooth everything out,” and actually have a denim feel (as opposed to other pull-on jeans that are made from thinner material).

Another reviewer wrote, “I have purchased just about every brand below $40 on Amazon that is a pull up jean. These are the BEST. I have purchased them in every color. What I like about them, unlike other brands, is these don’t gradually fall down as you’re moving about. I don’t find myself constantly pulling them up.”

Plus, if you’re not sure what size to purchase, a majority of customers mention their weight and hip and waist measurements in their reviews so you can size appropriately. The best part, though? Right now, you can snag a pair of Levi’s Pull-on Jeans starting at just $30. But we’re not sure how long the deal will last, so you’ll want to add them to your cart quick before prices go up again!