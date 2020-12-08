Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Denim Brand Just Launched a Premium Collection at Amazon
And it’s all under $100
A pair of well-made, durable jeans and a versatile denim jacket are two staple pieces that everyone should have in their closet. And when it comes to long-lasting denim, you can’t go wrong with celeb-loved styles from Levi’s. Luckily, Amazon just launched a Levi’s Premium Collection that’s filled with high-quality versions of the brand’s classic styles for under $100.
This Levi’s collection includes everything from Hailey Bieber’s beloved Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans and Kendall Jenner’s everyday 501 Skinny Jeans to Emily Ratajkowski’s go-to Trucker Jacket. Each Premium piece is constructed with extra attention and specially marked with the Levi’s Premium label.
Shop the Levi’s Premium Collection:
- Levi's Premium 501 Skinny, $98
- Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $98
- Levi's Premium 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $98
- Levi's Premium 311 Shaping Skinny, $89.50
- Levi's Premium Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, $54.98 (orig. $98)
- Levi's Premium High-Rise Deconstructed Skirt, $79.50
- Levi's Premium Original Trucker Jacket, $98
- Levi's Premium Logo Perfect T-Shirt, $19.98 (orig. $24.50)
If you’re looking for a new pair of everyday jeans, allow us to suggest the Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans. This high-waisted, straight-leg style lifts and sculpts your backside, giving you the peach emoji booty of your dreams. As one of the most iconic and celeb-loved pairs of Levi’s jeans, the Wedgie will never go out of style.
Buy It! Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $98; amazon.com
We’d also recommend getting your hands on the Premium Original Trucker Jacket. A denim jacket is one of those grab-and-go pieces that you can throw on with everything from a dress and heels to leggings and sneakers. And with its classic style, you’ll have this jacket in your wardrobe for years to come.
Buy It! Levi's Premium Original Trucker Jacket, $98; amazon.com
And finally, if you find yourself reaching for comfy graphic tees most of the time these days, treat yourself to the classic Levi's Premium Logo Perfect T-Shirt that’s on sale for just $20. Made from 100 percent cotton, this tee is soft to the touch and machine washable. Like most graphic tees, this shirt will only get better and more authentic-looking with age.
Buy It! Levi's Premium Logo Perfect T-Shirt, $19.98 (orig. $24.50); amazon.com
Since many of these pieces have an adoring fan base, we don’t anticipate they’ll stay in stock for long. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from the new Levi’s Premium Collection at Amazon.
Buy It! Levi's Premium 501 Skinny, $98; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Premium 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $98; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Premium 311 Shaping Skinny, $89.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Premium Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, $54.98 (orig. $98); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Premium High-Rise Deconstructed Skirt, $79.50; amazon.com
