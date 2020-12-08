Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Denim Brand Just Launched a Premium Collection at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A pair of well-made, durable jeans and a versatile denim jacket are two staple pieces that everyone should have in their closet. And when it comes to long-lasting denim, you can’t go wrong with celeb-loved styles from Levi’s. Luckily, Amazon just launched a Levi’s Premium Collection that’s filled with high-quality versions of the brand’s classic styles for under $100.

Shop the Levi’s Premium Collection:

If you’re looking for a new pair of everyday jeans, allow us to suggest the Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans. This high-waisted, straight-leg style lifts and sculpts your backside, giving you the peach emoji booty of your dreams. As one of the most iconic and celeb-loved pairs of Levi’s jeans, the Wedgie will never go out of style.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $98; amazon.com

We’d also recommend getting your hands on the Premium Original Trucker Jacket. A denim jacket is one of those grab-and-go pieces that you can throw on with everything from a dress and heels to leggings and sneakers. And with its classic style, you’ll have this jacket in your wardrobe for years to come.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium Original Trucker Jacket, $98; amazon.com

And finally, if you find yourself reaching for comfy graphic tees most of the time these days, treat yourself to the classic Levi's Premium Logo Perfect T-Shirt that’s on sale for just $20. Made from 100 percent cotton, this tee is soft to the touch and machine washable. Like most graphic tees, this shirt will only get better and more authentic-looking with age.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium Logo Perfect T-Shirt, $19.98 (orig. $24.50); amazon.com

Since many of these pieces have an adoring fan base, we don’t anticipate they’ll stay in stock for long. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our picks from the new Levi’s Premium Collection at Amazon.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium 501 Skinny, $98; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $98; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium 311 Shaping Skinny, $89.50; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, $54.98 (orig. $98); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium High-Rise Deconstructed Skirt, $79.50; amazon.com