These Best-Selling Levi’s Jeans Are as Low as $21 on Amazon Right Now

While Levi’s jeans are beloved by everyone from the Kardashians to the everyday Amazon shopper, prices can get pretty steep depending on what style you’ve got your eye on. Fortunately, Levi’s special label Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. offers more affordable prices on the same quality denim — and you can grab them for even more of a discount on Amazon right now.

The Levi’s Signature brand is super popular on Amazon — it dominates the retail giant’s best-selling women’s jeans list, with hundreds to thousands of reviews left on different styles. And recently, its Modern Skinny Jeans (starting at $21.99; amazon.com) were officially named an Amazon customer favorite, meaning shoppers tend to purchase them more than any other jeans on the site. The jeans have over 2,200 raving five-star reviews from customers who say they’re incredibly comfortable, have the perfect fit, and are even better than many higher-end counterparts.

“First, let me say the price point for the product is incredible! I struggle with jeans like most women, either they don’t sit right at the waist, they aren’t the right length, they have too much or not enough stretch and the sizing…don’t even get me started with some of these brands. BUT, these jeans hit all of those spots for me,” one customer wrote. “They hit perfectly at a midrise, and have enough stretch to hug your hiney and hips. I actually told my mom to order some for herself because they fit so well and she did, and she loves them as much as me!”

The jeans come in a variety of washes, from light to dark (including black denim). There are also tons of sizes to choose from, ranging from size two to 28 — plus, each size comes with a customizable length, including short, regular, or long. Depending on the color and size you choose, prices start as low as $21 and don’t tend to go over $25 (though you may come across some selections just over $30).

While these jeans are one of the cheapest pairs of Levi’s you can get on the site, Amazon also offers discounted prices on other beloved styles, including the 501 Tapered Jeans and the 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans. You can shop all of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. here — whichever pair you decide to add to your cart is sure to be a steal!