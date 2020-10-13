Levi’s Most Famous Flattering Jeans Are Super Cheap on Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The perfect pair of jeans may never exist, but Levi’s come pretty darn close. The iconic brand is loved by customers and celebrities alike for its booty-lifting denim that comes at budget-friendly prices, which are even more affordable right now — tons of Levi’s jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime Day!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair we’re most excited to score for less is Levi’s signature Wedgie jeans because they’re specially constructed to lift and sculpt your backside (think: peach emoji). Designed with a flattering high waist and chic skinny silhouette, they’re jeans that will never go out of style. They’re arguably the most famous pair the brand sells, so it’s a big deal that you can get a pair for as little as $32 in various washes.

Shop Levi’s Deals for Women:

There are also plenty of discounts on Levi’s for men, including this pair of classic straight-leg jeans that have over 20,000 five-star reviews and are Amazon’s best-seller in men’s jeans — they’re on sale for just $35.

Shop Levi’s Deals for Men:

If you’ve been looking to restock your denim collection, Prime Day is the perfect time to do it. To score all of the above savings, simply log in to your Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial.

These deals are set to expire on October 14 at midnight PT — that’s only 48 hours to shop, so be sure to add your favorite Levi’s styles to your cart ASAP.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $53.55); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans in Raven's Wing, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $28.26 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans, $34.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Men's 559 Relaxed Straight Jean, $35.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans, $34.29 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals: