Levi’s Most Famous Flattering Jeans Are Super Cheap on Amazon Right Now
Shop a pair for less than $28
The perfect pair of jeans may never exist, but Levi’s come pretty darn close. The iconic brand is loved by customers and celebrities alike for its booty-lifting denim that comes at budget-friendly prices, which are even more affordable right now — tons of Levi’s jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime Day!
For a limited time, anyone with a Prime membership can score a variety of men’s and women’s Levi's styles for up to 45 percent off, including its most famous jeans. Discounts slightly vary based on the wash, fit, and size you select, but regardless of which you choose, you’re still saving big.
The pair we’re most excited to score for less is Levi’s signature Wedgie jeans because they’re specially constructed to lift and sculpt your backside (think: peach emoji). Designed with a flattering high waist and chic skinny silhouette, they’re jeans that will never go out of style. They’re arguably the most famous pair the brand sells, so it’s a big deal that you can get a pair for as little as $32 in various washes.
Shop Levi’s Deals for Women:
- Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans in Raven's Wing, $32.37 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $28.26 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $53.55)
- Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, $31.06 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Straight 505 Jeans, $29.70 (orig. $49.50)
There are also plenty of discounts on Levi’s for men, including this pair of classic straight-leg jeans that have over 20,000 five-star reviews and are Amazon’s best-seller in men’s jeans — they’re on sale for just $35.
Shop Levi’s Deals for Men:
- Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans, $34.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans, $34.29 (orig. $79.50)
- Levi's 569 Loose Straight Fit Jean, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Levi's 559 Relaxed Straight Jean, $35.70(orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 513-Slim Straight Jean, $32.59 (orig. $62.55)
If you’ve been looking to restock your denim collection, Prime Day is the perfect time to do it. To score all of the above savings, simply log in to your Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial.
These deals are set to expire on October 14 at midnight PT — that’s only 48 hours to shop, so be sure to add your favorite Levi’s styles to your cart ASAP.
Buy It! Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $53.55); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans in Raven's Wing, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $28.26 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans, $34.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Men's 559 Relaxed Straight Jean, $35.70 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans, $34.29 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Are Officially the Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day
- This Affordable Anti-Aging Moisturizer Just Got 50% Cheaper Thanks to Amazon Prime Day
- There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop
- Levi’s Most Famous Flattering Jeans Are Super Cheap on Amazon Right Now