These Celeb-Loved Levi's Styles Are Majorly Marked Down - Including Hailey Bieber's Jeans for 40% Off
When everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kourtney Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski swears by the same denim brand, you know it must be good. Levi's jeans are adored by celebs and commoners alike, and this Amazon Prime Day, you can score iconic denim styles at major discounts.
Just a couple weeks ago, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with Travis Barker wearing a pair of 501 cutoffs, and Hailey Bieber was seen in the Ribcage jeans. Back in April, EmRata wore the classic Trucker Jacket. All three of these celeb-loved styles are included in the Levi's Prime Day sale, plus more. We rounded up the seven best Levi's denim deals you don't want to miss.
Shop Levi's Denim Deals
- 501 Original Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $49.50)
- Mid-Length Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50)
- High-Rise Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50)
- New Boyfriend Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)
- 501 Skinny Jeans, $37.95 (orig. $69.50)
- Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)
The Levi's 501 Original Shorts are the best-selling denim shorts on Amazon, and you can get them for 30 percent off. They come in 16 washes, each with a high-rise waistband, a button fly, contrast stitching and hardware, and frayed hems. You can choose from sizes 24 through 34.
"These might be the best high-waist shorts I've ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "The fit is perfect, they're not too short or too long. Your butt doesn't hang out, but they show some leg. The rise hits right at the belly button on me. The wash is perfect."
Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $49.50); amazon.com
If you've been eyeing the Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, now is your chance to get them for 40 percent off their original price. These customer-loved jeans have a super high waist with a button fly and a straight-leg silhouette that ends around the ankles. They're available in seven different washes, including various shades of blue, black, and white.
"These jeans are perfection," a shopper said. "They are super high waisted, which I love. They have a vintage feel with a modern fit. Worth every penny!"
Buy It! Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com
Every summer wardrobe needs a versatile denim jacket, and the Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is a fan favorite. It has both chest pockets and side ones and adjustable waist tabs on the back, so you can customize the fit. The boxy jacket comes in 12 colors and patterns and sizes extra small through extra large.
"This has become my favorite go-to jacket," a reviewer shared. "It really goes with so many things and can be dressed up or down. The denim is soft, and the fit is slightly oversized, which means it's quite comfortable compared to most denim jackets I've owned."
Buy It! Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com
At such great prices, these Levi's denim styles won't stay in stock for long. Be sure to make your purchases sooner rather than later, and check out the entire Amazon Prime Day sale here.
These Celeb-Loved Levi's Styles Are Majorly Marked Down - Including Hailey Bieber's Jeans for 40% Off
