Levi’s New Cloth Face Masks Are Already Climbing Up Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Wearing a cloth face mask has become the norm since April, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans use them to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As cities and states around the United States begin to reopen, you should still be wearing one whenever you go out — whether you’re visiting the grocery store or the park. Chances are you’ve been rotating between a few masks daily, but if you want to add more to your collection (or you’re unsatisfied with the ones you have), Levi’s is one of the latest retailers to launch reusable masks.

The celeb-loved denim brand released cloth face masks just last week. Available on Amazon, the reversible face masks are made out of 100 percent cotton and have an adjustable cord tie that goes around your head. You can get a three pack in two sizes: large for adults (6.5 inches tall and 9 inches wide) and small for children (5.5 inches tall and 7.8 inches wide).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Face Mask, Pack of 3, $11.18–$15; amazon.com

Even though the Levi’s masks are new, they’re already a best-seller on Amazon’s safety masks chart. They’re still in the process of racking up reviews, but a few Amazon shoppers who have already purchased the Levi’s masks say they’re comfortable and practical.

“Good quality, well made, comfortable. The tie strings make the masks adaptable to face size and they don’t slide down my nose,” one customer wrote. “I ordered both the small and large sizes. The small masks fit my 2 and 5 year olds perfectly. The large masks are a comfortable fit for both my husband and me.”

Levi’s also has bandanas available for anyone looking to DIY their own mask. And if you’re looking for a totally different style, there are over 100,000 face coverings to shop for on Amazon.