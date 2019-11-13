These Super Popular, High-Waisted Levi’s Have the ‘Perfect Fit’ — and They're on Sale Right Now

Image zoom

When it comes to the best fashion to gift this season, Amazon’s got you covered. The retail giant released a massive clothing, shoes, and accessories gift guide earlier this month, including everything from an entire leggings section (there are over 150 picks!) to ultra-cozy and cute winter essentials. And while there’s tons of beloved denim on the site (PEOPLE readers are particularly obsessed with these super comfy pull-on jeans), only one pair of jeans have been crowned as “the perfect-fit jeans for her”: the Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jean.

Chances are you probably know someone who owns these popular jeans, or you may even have a pair yourself. The classic high-waisted style has been deemed an Amazon customer favorite twice already, and the jeans have over 1,300 five-star reviews on the site. Made from up to 98 percent cotton, the Levi’s come in over 60 washes and styles (yes, seriously), range in size from 24 to 34, and have customizable inseam lengths (short, regular, or long). Shoppers say they’re soft to the touch, quite stretchy, and truly the perfect fit.

Buy It! Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jean in Soft Black, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The Levi’s are currently on sale for $10 off, plus select washes and sizes have additional coupons you can apply at checkout. Because the jeans are in high demand, not all of the washes are on sale or available anymore, but some of its most recognizable styles — Soft Black, Blue Story, Cast Shadows, and TGIF — are still discounted and have a majority of sizes in stock.

Buy It! Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jean in TGIF, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

“I used to have the hardest time finding jeans that fit me. Like many women, my thighs are bigger than my waist, I’m not super tall, and I like to feel somewhat supported in the butt by jeans (as opposed to legging material). Finding these specific Levi jeans as well as the Slimming Skinny in the Levi collection have been a godsend,” one shopper wrote. “I don’t leave the mall crying because all I want are jeans, yet finding a good pair turns out to be just as hard as finding a bathing suit. They are supportive, yet have enough give that I can fit them over my thighs and still have them fit my waist perfectly, the coloring is nice, and the wear is wonderful. I cannot recommend these enough. Give them a try and get rid of the hassle.”

Plus, customers tend to stock up on the denim after falling in love with their first pair. We don’t know how long the Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jean will be discounted, but we do know you’ll want to act fast — they may just go out of stock!