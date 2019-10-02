Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber Love These Jeans — and You Can Shop Them at Nordstrom

Image zoom London Entertainment/SplashNews.com; BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Chelsea Lauren/Levis/Shutterstock

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is anything but easy. Whether the length is too long or too short, the wash doesn’t seem to go with enough, or the fit just doesn’t hold up comfortably throughout the day, the quest for that coveted pair of denim can sometimes feel endless. We get it.

But when a style of jeans is so iconic it’s worthy of a celebration filled with A-listers, you know it has to be something special. Case in point: Levi’s 501 jeans, the style that rang in its 146th birthday this year in star-studded fashion and has solidified its place as a celeb favorite through the years.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have both worn Levi’s 501 design, but most recently it was Hilary Duff who stepped out wearing the iconic silhouette. The actress paired her frayed-hem, high-waist 501s with a graphic tee and leopard print heels, making a serious case for how trendy a coffee outing look can be. That had-them-forever aesthetic, perfectly faded wash, and thoughtfully placed distressing? Too good (*insert chef’s kiss*).

Image zoom London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

As the face of the legendary denim brand, Hailey Bieber has a closet full of the classic 501s which we’ve seen her expertly pair with pretty much everything. “I’m a crop top and sneakers and boots kind of girl. Or a bustier-style top,” she previously told PEOPLE. “Whatever you feel comfortable in, you can’t go wrong.”

Celebs aren’t the only ones in the style’s fan club, though. It’s garnered a cult-following of shoppers who adore how flattering, comfortable, and versatile Levi’s most iconic silhouette is. “This 501 style is one of the most comfortable and best-fitting pair of jeans I’ve ever owned,” said one reviewer. “Similar to those favorite pair of jeans you’ve been breaking in for years, but somehow still curve-hugging.”

If you’ve been searching for your denim soulmate, then it’s time to give these A-lister loved jeans a go. Right now, you can shop the same exact style Duff wore at Nordstrom just in time for fall.

Image zoom Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s 501 High Waist Ripped Fray Hem Skinny Jeans, $98; nordstrom.com