Levi's Hosts Free Nightly Concerts During Self Isolation Featuring Questlove, Brett Young and More

As millions across the country self-isolate amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Levi’s is doing its part to keep people motivated, energized and safe inside their homes with its new Instagram Live concert series. Each day, the brand is hosting special performances by A-list talent to give all those sheltering in place exactly what they need at the end of the day — a dance party.

The beloved denim brand launched its 5:01 Instagram Live concert series on Monday as a way to support artists and musicians while encouraging everyone to stay at home.

Image zoom Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The 5:01 series (a play on its iconic 501 jeans) will take place every day at 5:01 p.m. PST and continue “for the foreseen ‘shelter in place’ future.” This week it kicked off with singer Kali Uchis, rapper Snoop Dog, Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo and DaniLeigh, with a performance by Vic Mensa set for Friday.

In the weeks ahead, the A-list lineup will feature The Roots’ Questlove, country superstar Brett Young, Jaden Smith, Alec Benjamin (“Let Me Down Slowly”) and Charlotte Lawrence. With more stars set to perform including, Moses Sumney, Ravyn Lenae, Kiana Lede, Arizona Zervas, Jim James, Sylvan Esso, Koffee, Duckwrth, Chase B, SG Lewis, Deer Tick, Hayley Law, Harry Hudson, Taco, Benee, Head and The Heart and many, many more.

RELATED: 40 Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“The impact that COVID–19 is having on our world — our daily lives, our interactions or lack of them, our collective psyche, our kids, our communities, ourselves — is unprecedented,” Levi’s CMO, Jennifer Sey, wrote in a heartfelt note about the program on Levi.com.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking, pondering how we all contribute every day to making the world a place we want to inhabit. And so, in this frame of mind, I’ve been challenging myself and my team: What can we do? How can we help? What can Levi’s do to bring a bit of joy during this crazy time?”

Sey continued: “For Levi’s, music is an obvious starting point. We’re formulating a full range of response activities directed towards people across our organization and communities, but with deep ties to the music community and a long history of supporting artists with original voices, we saw that we could use music to move quickly to bring some uplift to people sheltering at home.”

The brand isn’t just giving performers a spotlight during these times, but also giving back in a big way. On behalf of each artist Levi’s is making a donation to the charity of their choice or providing direct funds to support their ongoing endeavors.

“We also felt it was important to support the community of musicians who bring us all so much joy,” Sey wrote. “Artists are suffering from tremendous uncertainty during this time. Shows and tours have been cancelled, bands and crews aren’t being paid. For a famous artist that has ‘made it’ that might be ok… but what about your favorite unknown artist? What about someone just starting out? We wanted to do something for them, for the artist community, in recognition of the fact they bring us so much happiness. Music and art bring us all together and they are what we are fighting to return to. Our lives — filled with dancing, joy and creativity.”

The note concluded: “I firmly believe change can be created when we work together, and together we will persevere through these times with empathy and hope. And music,” said Sey.

Check out Levi’s Instagram every weekday at 5:01 p.m. PST to tune in to the 5:01 concert series.