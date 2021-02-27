These Shaping Skinny Jeans Are So Good, Shoppers ‘May Never Buy Another Brand or Style Again’

The latest internet drama? Gen Z going after our beloved skinny jeans. The generation seems to have taken issue with the comfy, stretchy, and slimming bottoms that've been a part of many of our wardrobes for years. Slander aside, it doesn't seem like the youth's opinions are having much of an impact on what shoppers really want.
Case in point: Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans have garnered over 3,700 perfect ratings and an impressive 4.5 stars from Amazon reviewers. (If only all of the naysayers knew of this popularity!) What makes these skinny jeans different from the rest, according to shoppers, is the non-constricting yet slimming fit. Owners say the mid-rise waist and tummy panel makes the pants comfortable and stretchy, while these features still lift and smooth each area.
"The rise is perfect, with enough shaping in the tummy area to make a difference but not too matronly at all," one five-star reviewer explained. "The skinny fit is stylish without being too confining."
Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans in Darkest Sky, from $39.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
According to the brand, the jeans are designed to "contour curves, lengthen legs and celebrate your form," by shaping around the tummy, hip, and thigh areas. These details don't disrupt the signature skinny jeans shape, though — the bottoms still have the classic straight calf fit.
"I may never buy another brand or style again," another person wrote. "Not too stretchy where they lose their shape but just enough to allow you to move and bend comfortably. The 'shaping' component of the jeans is marvelous. Bits are sculpted, lifted and held in everywhere."
Since the jeans come in so many different washes and styles, you could stick to just this pair and still feel like you're changing it up. Sizes go from 24 short to 46 regular, and the majority are on sale for over 30 percent off right now at Amazon. Shop the look good, feel good deal below:
Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans in Grey, from $43.12 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans in Lapis Gallop, from $29.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans in Maui Views, from $41.65 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans in Before My Time, from $28.54 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.