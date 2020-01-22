This $30 Work-Perfect Dress Is So Soft and Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Say It ‘Almost Feels Like You’re Not Wearing Anything’

The time is ripe to step up your work wardrobe. It’s still January, so your “new year, new you” motivation hasn’t yet faded, and affordable office options (that are actually cute) are just a couple of clicks away. Professional attire of yesteryear may have been mostly frumpy slacks and boxy dresses from mall stores, but throngs of women seeking cute, comfy, and reasonably priced workwear now flock to Amazon for styles like the one we just discovered.

Behold, the Levaca Flowy Belted Work Dress: a midi dress so soft, you’ll love putting it on in the morning; a flattering style so universal, you won’t mind stopping by your friend’s birthday party straight from work; and a price tag so affordable, you’ll want to blurt it out every time someone pays you a compliment.

And judging by the experience of hundreds of Amazon shoppers, you will definitely be fielding them. One five-star reviewer explained, “I received so many compliments at work on this dress. It is absolutely beautiful and very comfortable, almost feels like you are not wearing anything. The material is soft but also good quality and not too thin!”

The soft fabric actually has the double benefit of feeling luxurious on your skin as well as providing freedom of movement, and the swing hemline adds to the dress’s airy lightness.

Buy It! Levaca Women’s Plain Long Sleeve Flowy Modest Midi Work Casual Dress with Belt, $25.99–$29.99; amazon.com

The fashion-forward dress comes in 30 color and pattern options to fit every aesthetic whim and need, from essential cold-weather hues like khaki and black to springy brights like pink and yellow. There are florals for summer (or your upcoming tropical vacation, hopefully), and some cozy shades like dark gray and blue in more of a jersey look.

Now, the kicker: This dress retails starting at just $25.99, depending on which size and color you choose. That means you can take your office demeanor to entirely new style heights for less than $30.

Different designs feature slight variations, so be sure to read the product description carefully so you know which you’re getting. Dresses labeled with an “A,” like army green, have a removable belt, while the belts on “B” and “C” dresses, like navy floral and rose red, are connected.

Shop all 30 options of the tried-and-true favorite now and join the community of customers who have conquered their workwear fatigue with this much-needed dose of comfort and ruffles.

