Shoppers Say This Striped Dress from Amazon Has ‘Buttery Soft’ Fabric and Roomy Pockets

While floral prints and bright colors might make up the bulk of your summer wardrobe, there’s another pattern that deserves a spot in your rotation, too: stripes. Even though it’s a simple pattern, it can be hard to find striped clothing that actually looks good on you. But luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered this striped midi dress — and now they’re obsessed with how flattering it is.
Made with a soft blend of polyester and spandex, the Levaca Striped Midi Dress has customers raving about how perfect it is for summer. The short-sleeved dress has ties that wrap around the waist for a cute belted look, and since they’re attached at the sides, they won’t get lost or tangled in the wash. Plenty of reviewers mention how nice the stretchy material feels on their skin, with people saying it feels breathable and “soft like a high-quality t-shirt.”
Even though it’s lightweight, the material is still thick enough to smooth out bumps (like from bras or underwear) and make them less noticeable. Plus, it’s loved by people with a wide variety of body types. If you take a look at the reviews section, you’ll find all types of customers — including those who describe themselves as apple- and pear-shaped — in love with how great the dress looks on them.
“I have bigger hips than the rest of my body and found the cut, stripes, everything to look really flattering,” one shopper wrote. “The vertical stripes are very slimming and even make me look taller… This dress is also much better quality than I expected. The fabric is buttery soft and isn’t too thin or see-through.”
Buy It! Levaca Striped Midi Dress with Pockets, $34.99–$39.99; amazon.com
One feature that really has shoppers hooked is the roomy, durable pockets. While pockets on other women’s clothing items are often nonexistent or super small, the Levaca dress has pockets big enough for your phone or lip balm in case you need your hands free.
“I have never gotten so many compliments on a dress,” said another customer. “I work in a bank and I love that it has sleeves and is long enough to be modest enough for work. It’s also easy to dress up or down for different occasions!”
The Levaca Striped Midi Dress is available in sizes S through XL and comes in 12 striped color combinations and 10 floral patterns. No matter which option you choose, this affordable find is bound to be your most-complimented summer dress.
