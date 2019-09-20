Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Cozy Cowl-Neck Top — and It Has Pockets

Image zoom

It may just be the beginning of fall, but Amazon shoppers are already prepping their wardrobes with cozy essentials. From this super cute sweater dress that influencers love to these warm and comfy tights (they’re on sale for $2 right now!), the retail giant is definitely a go-to spot for chilly weather staples. And when it comes to sweaters, thousands of customers can’t stop raving about this comfy cowl-neck shirt.

The Levaca Cowl-Neck Top is Amazon’s number two best-selling women’s tunic, thanks to over 3,000 shoppers who have left it five-star reviews. The long-sleeve top is designed with a cowl neck and pockets that both feature cute button details. It’s made out of 50 percent cotton, comes in nine colors, and is available in all sizes from small to double XL. Shoppers love it so much because it’s super soft, fits well, and pairs well with leggings and boots. (It’s even Amazon’s choice for users who search “shirts for leggings.”)

“I LOVE this top! I love it so much that I first bought one in blue, needing more clothes that fit in with dress code at work. I got so many compliments on it and it’s so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing something totally work appropriate. I then bought one in purple. Oh my god. It’s SO cute,” one shopper wrote. “These tops are so versatile, you can wear them for many different looks. Pair it with yoga pants and sneakers/slippers you can get away with wearing in public [and] you have a casual Sunday afternoon outfit. Leggings and flats, only slightly less casual but you look presentable and cute. Pair it with skinny jeans and some cute boots and you’re ready for a fun night out. Seriously y’all, you cannot go wrong with this top.”

Some shoppers like to size up to get a looser, slouchier fit, while others order true to size for a more tailored look. Customers say the material is similar to a thin sweatshirt, so it’ll keep you warm without overheating.

“I bought the heathered cream color, and it’s perfect. After reading most reviews I got a general sense for how the top would fit. I decided to go with XL (my normal size M/L, 36/38D, size 10/12, 5’5″ 170lbs) because I wanted a loose/relaxed fit. The material is soft and lightweight, but not delicate. I would say a lightweight jersey sweatshirt, no fleece. It fits nicely, I can wear it pulled down over hips or tucked under at the hips. The sleeves are long enough to cover even when reaching out. And the cowl neck is so soft and comfortable,” another reviewer wrote. “I love that it’s a great layering piece and fits well under my jacket. Overall, this purchase is a steal and I plan to get more in other colors. Highly recommend!”

The best part? Prices start as low as $24 for the Levaca Cowl-Neck Top, which is a steal — take it from one shopper who said it feels like “a shirt I would pay $100 for at a high end department store.” We’re sold!