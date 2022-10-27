Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, Wright, 28, wore a suit similar to the one Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards

By
Published on October 27, 2022 02:29 PM
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Letitia Wright honored her late friend Chadwick Boseman at Wednesday night's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

Walking the red carpet for the long-awaited Ryan Coogler sequel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wright wore a black Alexander McQueen suit from the spring summer 2023 pre-collection. Observant fans likely noticed that the back crystal harness and cutaway waist on the jacket resembled the now-iconic Givenchy Couture suit that Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Wright also pulled off the signature "Wakanda forever" pose, crossing two arms against her chest and standing proudly in a suit reminiscent of her late on-screen sibling.

Boseman, the Oscar nominee who starred in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther as lead King T'Challa, died in August 2020 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, prompting the film to reworked to honor him. The 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film entry — starring Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, and Wright reprising her role as T'Challa's sister Shuri — is already being hailed as a "beautiful tribute" by those who got an early glimpse of it this week.

The film, which is two hours and 41 minutes, follows the returning cast as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death," per an official synopsis from Marvel.

"Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes," film critic Fico Cangiano wrote. "A beautiful tribute to Boseman's legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving."

Critic Tessa Smith wrote on Twitter that Wakanda Forever "feels like a war movie," commending Tenoch Huerta's performance as the villain Namor. "It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain," Smith wrote. "#WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly."

Letitia Wright
Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wright opened up to PEOPLE last month at the D23 Expo about honoring Boseman, who she said helped her through filming the sequel, despite not physically being present. "I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Boseman] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you.' That really just kept me moving forward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Duke, 35, explained at the event, the franchise "has always been a really rich tapestry, and all the colors always make that tapestry grow," but for the second movie there "wasn't the same dynamic" between takes as its predecessor. The first time around, the cast would be rapping and laughing with each other. But ultimately, it was "not the same circumstance."

"He was always a very quietly powerful person," Duke shared. "Sometimes you don't realize the extent, the amount of space people like that take up until they're not there. He was one of those people that led by example, and just led by always showing up and putting his best foot forward every day."

Related Articles
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Gets 'Emotional' First Reactions: 'Beautiful Tribute' to Chadwick Boseman
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Honors Chadwick Boseman in Body Paint at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
Black Panther - Wakanda Forever, Rihanna
Rihanna Set to Make Her Return to Music with 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Plot for Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Gives First Glimpse at a Mystery Hero in Black Panther Suit
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad 'Black Panther 2' Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Winston Duke attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney); Chadwick Boseman attends the Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference on January 30, 2018 at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Left 'Gaping Hole' on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set
Rihanna (L) and US rapper A$AP Rocky (R) attend the premiere of Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright 'Could Hear' Chadwick Boseman Tell Her 'You Got This' on 'Black Panther 2' Set
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman
Marvel's Kevin Feige on Not Recasting Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Role: 'It Was Much Too Soon'
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Marking Two Years Since Beloved Actor Died
Avengers: Infinity War
Everything to Know About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Says It Was 'Therapeutic' Making 'Black Panther 2' While Grieving Chadwick Boseman
SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 03: Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images); Black Panther in Marvel Studios' WHAT IF…? exclusively on Disney+. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for Voice-Over Role in Marvel's 'What If...?' Series