Letitia Wright Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

The Black Panther actress and bareMinerals ambassador, 25, shares exactly how she gets gorgeous all over
By Jackie Fields
May 02, 2019 01:58 PM

Letitia Wright's Beauty Secrets

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The Black Panther actress and bareMinerals ambassador, 25, strives to feel gorgeous all over, but believes having a beautiful mind is of the highest importance. “You can put makeup on, but to me it’s about what’s on the inside. I work on it every day.” Her good life advice? “Treat your people the way you want to be treated. Ask yourself, ‘What did I do today that was kind and loving? And what didn’t I do that I can work on?'” And for Wright that genuine courtesy extends beyond every day acts. “I want to build a charity,” says the star, who’s spreading the word about bareMineral’s Power of Good Fund, which allocates a percentage of the beauty brand’s sales to help women with various endeavors.”It’s a wonderful example that inspires young women like me.”

Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil

“I use this before styling my hair to give it lovely shiny & healthy look after its curled.”

Buy It! $7.99; target.com

bareMinerals Lastopia Volumizing Mascara

“This makes my lashes look so great, I don’t even need to curl them. My guy friends will be like, ‘Oh you’ve got those [false lashes] on.’ And I’m like, ‘Nope! It’s all me.’”

Buy It! $19; sephora.com

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

“It’s my splurge. I am kind of obsessed with it. I saw an immediate difference when I started using it.” 

Buy It! $65; kiehls.com

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 in Neutral Deep 29

“I was stealing this from my sister’s cabinet before I got my own. I love how simple it is to use, and the lasting glow it gives me.”

Buy It! $31; sephora.com

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

“This changed the game for me. It leaves my face so soft, my friends actually rub the backs of their hands on it.”

Buy It! $42; sephora.com

Viktor&Rolf BonBon

“It’s my signature scent! I fell in love with it a couple of years ago, and everywhere I go, people say, ‘Wow, you smell wonderful.'”

Buy It! $98; sephora.com

