Letitia Wright Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

The Black Panther actress and bareMinerals ambassador, 25, strives to feel gorgeous all over, but believes having a beautiful mind is of the highest importance. “You can put makeup on, but to me it’s about what’s on the inside. I work on it every day.” Her good life advice? “Treat your people the way you want to be treated. Ask yourself, ‘What did I do today that was kind and loving? And what didn’t I do that I can work on?'” And for Wright that genuine courtesy extends beyond every day acts. “I want to build a charity,” says the star, who’s spreading the word about bareMineral’s Power of Good Fund, which allocates a percentage of the beauty brand’s sales to help women with various endeavors.”It’s a wonderful example that inspires young women like me.”