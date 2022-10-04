Leslie Mann Makes a Splash at Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris

Fashion Week is a family affair for Leslie Mann.

The This is 40 actress brought her two daughters Maude and Iris Apatow to Tuesday's Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 show in Paris where the trio sat front row.

Mann, 50, rocked a black cropped tank and blue pants that were tucked into knee-high red boots from the design house's line that perfectly matched her bright red lipstick.

Maude, 24, also wore an LV look, opting for a scalloped top and fringed skirt while Iris, 19, wore a sweater and skirt ensemble with knee-high socks and loafers.

Leslie Mann attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

All three carried Louis Vuitton bags.

Also joining them at the luxury brand's runway show were Ana de Armas, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith.

The fashion-forward family isn't new to Louis Vuitton shows. All three made a memorable appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise show in San Diego earlier this year in March.

"Thank you so much for having us @louisvuitton ❤️ 👑@nicolasghesquiere 👑," the Knocked Up actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her daughters.

Jennifer Connelly and Janet Jackson. Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Mann raved about her daughters, who she shares her girls with husband Judd Apatow.

During the show, Mann said she's "so proud" of her girls after host Jimmy Fallon gave Maude a shout-out for her role in Euphoria and Iris a nod for her role in The Bubble.

Related Video: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Say They Were 'Crying Laughing' While Shooting Finale Fight Scene

"They're good girls," the actress said. "I don't know if you feel like this but as a parent, when you're given these two little babies you don't want to like ruin them with bad parenting. So it's a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like, 'Okay, maybe I didn't ruin them. Maybe they're okay.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They're like good, kind-hearted people. But we don't want to jinx it," Mann added with a laugh while knocking on wood.