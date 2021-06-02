Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris Attends Prom in a Pretty Tulle Dress — See the Pics

The 18-year-old showed off her pink prom dress in a series of TikTok videos before the big event

Iris Apatow got all dolled up for prom night!

The 18-year-old daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow attended her senior prom, and shared a slew of fun videos and pics of her vintage-inspired look to both her Instagram Story and TikTok.

In a video posted on the popular social networking app, Iris is seen dancing around to Doja Cat and SZA's song, "Kiss Me More," as she wears her normal, everyday clothes. When the beat drops, the TikTok transitions to a clip of Iris in her prom dress and full glam.

The teen opted for a pink tulle A-line dress that features an off-the-shoulder sheer overlay and a satin belt. Iris paired her look with vintage-inspired glam, styling her shoulder-length hair in soft waves and rocking black winged liner. She also applied a bright red lipstick and rosy pink blush for the special occasion.

Iris Apatow Prom Dress Credit: Iris Apatow/TikTok

In a second TikTok, Iris kept her bangs in place with a hair roller as she and her friends showed off their final looks one by one. She seemingly kept the roller in until she and her date arrived at the event, posting a photo of the pair in the car on her Instagram Story — curler in tact!

Iris Apatow prom Credit: Iris Aparow/Instagram

Iris often posts photos and videos of her stylish outfits on social media, along with sweet pics of her famous family (including these throwbacks of her famous mom and dad!).

Mann and Judd also share 23-year-old daughter Maude, who recently starred in The King of Staten Island, Hollywood and Euphoria.

Iris Apatow Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage

In May 2018, Maude and Mann opened up about their mother-daughter bond, with Maude telling PEOPLE she inherited her mother's "good sense of humor" and "her passion."

"I feel like all of my good qualities [have come from her]," Maude said. "Also her feet. We literally have the exact same feet, even toenail shape and toe shape. Everything is exactly the same and the same size."

As for Mann, she said she always tries to teach her daughters to "always be nice on the inside so your outside can be really pretty."