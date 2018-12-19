Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'

Leslie Mann is keeping it real in her NewBeauty cover story. From the unfair beauty expectations in Hollywood to the products she adores to the grooming routines of her family, she’s open, honest and so, so relatable in her candid new interview.

Despite starring in numerous movies throughout her over-20-year career, the 46-year-old doesn’t consider herself to be a huge star — and that’s quite alright with her.

“I’ve never been the hot girl or the beauty person, so I don’t have that pressure that a ‘hot movie star person’ would have,” she explained. “My career has always been like, ‘Well, I’m not the hot person, I’m just a normal person, so it doesn’t matter.’ It’s not like, ‘Oh, she’s really falling apart! She was so hot when she was young,’ or ‘She was gorgeous when she was young and now she’s not.’ I’m just like, ‘I was fine then, and I’m fine now.’ That’s how I think about that, thank God.”