Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'

Leslie Mann is keeping it real in her NewBeauty cover story. From the unfair beauty expectations in Hollywood to the products she adores to the grooming routines of her family, she’s open, honest and so, so relatable in her candid new interview.
Despite starring in numerous movies throughout her over-20-year career, the 46-year-old doesn’t consider herself to be a huge star — and that’s quite alright with her.
“I’ve never been the hot girl or the beauty person, so I don’t have that pressure that a ‘hot movie star person’ would have,” she explained. “My career has always been like, ‘Well, I’m not the hot person, I’m just a normal person, so it doesn’t matter.’ It’s not like, ‘Oh, she’s really falling apart! She was so hot when she was young,’ or ‘She was gorgeous when she was young and now she’s not.’ I’m just like, ‘I was fine then, and I’m fine now.’ That’s how I think about that, thank God.”
She keeps up her youthful, radiant look with the help of a few luxury beauty products.
She has Natura Blissé, Sisley Paris, Chantecaille and La Mer in her daily routine, and names Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil, Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, Patchology Eye Gels, Olaplex Daily Bond Smoother, Jergens Neck Cream, Chanel Base Lumière and Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet La Precieuse #317 lipstick as her go-to products that typically line her vanity.
Despite drowning in high-end items now, she’s never forgotten about her less-than-glamorous days growing up with a perm and over-plucked eyebrows.
“I also used to overpluck my brows,” she said. “When I first moved to L.A., I was friends with this girl who looked really cool. She was really into Madonna, and she had those Madonna-arched eyebrows. I think she even tattooed a mole or something. I don’t know, but she plucked my eyebrows to make them look like hers, but mine never grew back, so I have the thinnest eyebrows ever and that’s thanks to a woman named Sunshine.”
She also opens up about her famous family. She and husband Judd Apatow have two daughters, Maude 21, and Iris, 16, who are all currently living in their L.A. home together (Maude had previously gone away for college). But Mann says having three women around the house doesn’t change Apatow’s completely laid-back style.
“He is resistant to most things. For beauty stuff, he’s kind of open to buying something for blackheads, but then he never uses it,” Mann revealed. “He doesn’t use any hair products or anything; he uses Irish Spring soap and then whatever left over shampoo is in the shower. For a long time, he was using my purple shampoo for blonds and I don’t think he knew that it was toning his hair into a nice lavender hue.”
As for her husband’s style, Mann maintains his look hasn’t really evolved.
“He still dresses like a 14-year-old boy and refuses to stop,” she said. “We were in Paris a few years ago and went into this empty restaurant, trying to get a bite to eat before the airport. We walk up, and the hostess looks Judd up and down, gives him a dirty look, and says “the restaurant is full” then turned and walked away. We can’t go places because of him—he is such a slob!”
