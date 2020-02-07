Leslie Jones Hypes Up Coco Rocha at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week Show — Watch

Christian Siriano‘s eye-catching looks weren’t the only things that were the highlight of his New York Fashion Week show — just ask comedian Leslie Jones.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live alum, 52, captived the audience at Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2020 show as she cheered on 31-year-old Canadian model Coco Rocha from the front row.

Rocha closed the show, strutting her stuff in one of Siriano’s boldest looks — a black textured geometric gown adorned with gold sparkles, featuring a mermaid skirt, a trapezoid waist, bold shoulders and matching wide-brim hat.

StyleCaster‘s fashion and lifestyle editor Bella Gerard captured Jones’ enthusiasm in a video shared to the outlet’s Instagram page. “If I had @lesdogggg hyping me up like she’s doing for @cocorocha at @csiriano’s #NYFW runway show, I swear I could conquer anything.🔥🙌💥,” she captioned the clip which featured Jones serving major “mat talk” vibes, a la Jerry Harris from Cheer. “Trust me, you want your sound all the way up for this.”

“Yass Coco! Yass baby!” Jones screamed, standing up to give Rocha even more enthusiasm. “Show ’em how it’s done, baby! Show ’em how it’s done, baby! Yass! Yaas! Yass Coco! Yass!”

After the show, Jones, who also filmed Rocha’s fierce runway moment, shared her own video on social media — the footage showing even more cheers for the model.

“You know I love you girl. You know I love you,” she told Rocha in the moment. “Oh my god, Coco. Yass Coco, work it! Yass honey, yass!”

RELATED: All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week

In the video caption, Jones laughed at herself and the buzz her runway screams created.

‪”Ok here is the video that everyone recorded me recording LMAO!” she wrote. “You can’t take my ass no where!!”

“You think Jerry from Cheer got ‘mat talk’!! I got that ‘carpet talk’!!” Jones joked, adding that she loved all the women in the runway show. “All of the models was banging.”

As for Rocha, she was clearly flattered by Jones’ fervor.

“If only I had @lesdogggg to hype me up every day of my life!!!” Rocha later wrote on Instagram, reposting Jones’ video. “Thank you to @csiriano for letting me close your spectacular show.”

RELATED: Christian Siriano Teams Up with J.Jill For His ‘Most Inclusive Line Yet’

Image zoom Coco Rocha Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Image zoom Leslie Jones Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Image zoom Leslie Jones, alongside Heidi Klum, Rachel Bilson, and Alexa Chung Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED: Every Time Leslie Jones Wears Christian Siriano, Her Look Sells Like Crazy: ‘She’s My Hype Woman’

Siriano — a former Project Runway winner who now serves as a mentor on the revamped version of the series — had many other celebrities in attendance at his show. Stars like Zhavia Ward, Alicia Silverstone, Indya Moore, Alexa Chung, Rachel Bilson, Angela Sarafyan and Heidi Klum all came out to support the designer.

However, Siriano’s relationship with Jones is a special one.

Back in 2016, Siriano stepped in to help Jones after she went on Twitter to lament that no one wanted to dress her for the premiere of Ghostbusters.

The dream red gown he created for her — a Pretty Woman-esque off-the-shoulder red stunner — ended up being a highly coveted look.

“We’ve sold hundreds of that red gown,” Siriano, 34, told PEOPLE back in October 2018.

Perhaps it helps that every time Jones wears one of the designer’s looks — which is often — she declares her love of the shape, fit, silhouette and color on social media.

“She’s my hype woman,” Siriano said of Jones.