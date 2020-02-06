This $18 Wallet Has Racked Up Nearly 4,000 Five-Star Reviews

Image zoom

Wallets are one of those oft overlooked daily essentials. You mindlessly toss it into your bag and forget about it until something goes wrong, like when it rips open and your cash, credit cards, and miscellaneous receipts and free coffee punch cards explode everywhere. For thousands of Amazon shoppers, however, this particular RFID-blocking leather wallet is far from an afterthought.

With over 3,700 perfect five-star reviews, the compact case is appreciated for its design, quality, and affordable price point (no more than $18). Despite its small size and low cost, this wallet packs in a lot of features, including a clear ID pocket, 10 credit card slots, and that RFID anti-theft technology.

“This was exactly what I’ve been looking for after having too many hard-sided card cases go south after only a few uses,” one Amazon reviewer said. “The zippers are much better at keeping things secure than the easily-breakable click closure on most hard cases, and the card slots are much, much better quality, made of reinforced fabric and not flimsy plastic. Nice silver color and good quality leather.”

The wallet is made of 100 percent genuine leather with stainless steel zippers and is little enough to fit into most coat pockets and small bags, helping you cut down on excess bulk. You can choose between 13 colors, with some (like red and aqua) costing $16.99 and others (like black and pink) priced at $17.99. And depending on the color you select, you’ll get one of two subtly different leathers: one pebbled, the other a slightly smoother milled cowhide.

Even if you have a bigger everyday wallet, the Leopardd card case is a good additional option for nights out with clutches and quick lunch runs sans bag, or even when trying to pack everything for an upcoming trip in a carry-on. For under $20, it’s worth it to have the peace of mind of knowing you have a practical wallet for every outfit and occasion.

