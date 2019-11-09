Amazon Just Launched a Leopard Print-Themed Store With Prices Starting at $17

Amazon’s new store is spot-on and features one of fall’s most wildly popular prints

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
November 09, 2019 06:30 AM
Whether you’re just embracing the celeb-loved leopard print trend for the first time or you’re a longtime fan looking for even more fun pieces to add to your wardrobe, we just found a new and under-the-radar place to shop the wildly popular and versatile print that’s taking over red carpets and your Instagram feed.

Amazon just launched a new leopard print store with shoes, coats, tops, sweaters, accessories and much more starting at just $17. From high-end designer finds to inexpensive everyday pieces, the new shopping destination includes a little bit of everything — and we have a feeling you’re going to want it all. 

While the pattern certainly isn’t new, the classic print has become a go-to again with particular pieces — like the leopard print midi skirt — taking over the Internet and even acquiring an Instagram fan account. Tons of celebs love it, too, and offers tons of outfit inspiration if you’re not sure how to wear it. 

Take a cue from Ciara and Gina Rodriguez, who both rocked the pattern on jackets and skirts paired with neutral pieces. Try a more subtle approach by incorporating just a pop of the animal print with a shoe, like Hilary Duff. Or go bold by wearing spot-covered dresses, à la Kate Middleton, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, and Irina Shayk

Amazon’s new storefront includes plenty of styles that can be mixed and matched with just about anything (leopard is a neutral, after all), so you’re bound to find something fierce. Shop over 100 pieces featuring the trendy print in Amazon’s new store, or check out some of the best pieces under $100 right here. 

Leopard Print Shoes

Leopard Print Coats

Leopard Print Tops and Sweaters

Leopard Print Accessories

