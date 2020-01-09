These Leopard-Print Adidas Sneakers Are Sold Out Almost Everywhere — but Just Restocked on Amazon

Image zoom

It may be a new year, but leopard print is still trending. Even if you’re a little sick of the print, it’s hard to resist — especially when it’s featured on comfy clothes and accessories. In case you missed it, Adidas actually released a pair of its Swift Run sneakers in a leopard print, and they’re a hot commodity.

The sneakers have been in and out of stock on Amazon, according to fashion blogger Sarah Lindner (@thehouseofsequins on Instagram), who let her followers know they got restocked a few days go. Currently, Amazon is one of the only major retailers that has the design in stock — they’re even unavailable on the Adidas website.

The Swift Run sneakers are in the top 15 best-selling women’s fashion sneakers on Amazon, and over 600 shoppers have left them positive four- to five-star reviews, saying they’re beautiful, comfortable, and lightweight. The shoes also come in a dark blue with the same pattern, but that style is currently unavailable.

Image zoom

Buy It! adidas Women’s Swift Run in White/Black/Carbon, $85; amazon.com

While they’re currently in stock in most sizes, Amazon notes it will take one to three months until they ship (potentially due to their high demand!). Shoppers note that the sneakers don’t have a traditional tongue, so it’ll feel a little different putting them on compared to other sneakers. Many also mention that they do run big, and recommend sizing down half a size for a better fit.

The most important part? The shoes are comfortable. One shopper wrote, “I bought them before my 16-day trip to London/Sicily and my husband and I were averaging 8-10 miles every day. These shoes were light on the feet yet the soles were comfortable enough that they sorta felt squishy and cloud-like. They’re also incredibly stylish, and I’ve had multiple people compliment them.”

If you simply can’t wait one to three months for your sneakers to arrive (even though it would be worth the wait), Amazon has a wide selection of leopard-print sneakers that are eligible for free two-day shipping with a Prime membership. But if your heart has been stolen by the leopard-print Adidas Swift Run sneakers, we recommend buying them before they go out of stock yet again!