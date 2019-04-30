Image zoom Erin Heatherton Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s model ex-girlfriend Erin Heatherton has filed for bankruptcy.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel, 30, is reportedly over half a million dollars in debt, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Earlier this year, Heatherton, whose birth name is Erin Bubley, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing $6,464.57 in assets and $560,242.13 in liabilities, the outlet reported.

Heatherton claims she only makes $1,089.91 a month and $221 of that comes from family and friends, according to The Blast.

So far this year, Heatherton says she’s made $2,820. She currently has $919 in her checking accounts, the outlet reported.

The model’s monthly living expenses total to a little over $1,000.

According to the legal documents, Heatherton is also deep in credit card debt, stemming from when the model took out three credit cards with City National Bank in 2010, The Blast reported.

Heatherton currently owes $11,514 on one credit card, $9,485 on another and $194,602.49 on a third — adding up to $215,601.49, the outlet reported.

Heatherton owes City National an additional $201,000 for a separate line of credit.

The model is also indebted to her former business partner Clare Byrne for $100,000, who sued Heatherton for $10 million in 2017 for a sportswear collection they were meant to launch together that never got off the ground.

Image zoom Erin Heatherton Randy Brooke/WireImage

Byrne claimed in court documents that back in June 2015, after working with the model as her personal stylist for roughly nine months helping to dress her for various events, campaigns, and appearances, the two decided to work together on a contemporary sportswear line called RetroActive.

In October of that year, Heatherton allegedly abandoned the project completely “without warning or justification.”

Heatherton also owes $41,000 in back taxes to the state of New York.

As for her assets, Heatherton owns $750 in electronics, a $995 vintage Japanese jacket and $500 in other clothing.

Heatherton’s most valuable asset is a $945 Jennifer Meyer (Tobey Maguire‘s ex-wife) diamond necklace.

At this time, Heatherton’s bankruptcy case is ongoing.

A rep for the model did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Erin Heatherton Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just last year, Heatherton made headlines after selling her Manhattan apartment for $2.68 million.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition alum purchased the pad for $1.7 million in 2012 and had been trying to sell it since 2016 after being sued by her neighbors for “unreasonable levels of noise,” Women’s Wear Daily reported.

RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Erin Heatherton Reveals Past Body Image Struggles

Heatherton and DiCaprio, 44, dated from December 2011 to October 2012.

Describing the breakup as “amicable,” an insider told PEOPLE, “They are still friends” at the time of their split.

As for why DiCaprio and Heatherton called it quits, the source said, “Timing was just off.”