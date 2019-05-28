Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Wear Matching Jeans and Tees in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Splash News

Following a glamorous week of wearing black tie attire around the French Riviera, Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Camila Morrone are back home stateside and keeping it casual around the city.

The actor, 44, and Morrone, 21, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Meatpacking District in New York City on Monday in nearly identical outfits. They both wore white T-shirts with loose-fitting, baggy jeans and white sneakers. DiCaprio added a black Yankees cap while Morrone donned black-rimmed sunglasses.

The pair were first linked in January 2018 during an outing together in Aspen. Ever since, the two have been spotted all over the world, most recently in the south of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. DiCaprio was on-hand to attend the premiere of his new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and perform Instagram boyfriend duties.

He was seen taking artsy photos of Morrone at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, where all the high profile celebs stay. Morrone posed for DiCaprio modeling a white dress with polkadots and showed off a few dance moves doing some ballet-style poses while barefoot. She later wore the outfit to an event during the festival.

While they didn’t walk the famous red carpet at Cannes together, DiCaprio did do a lap with his movie’s director, Quentin Tarantino, and his costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, while Morrone attended a few premieres walking solo.

She captioned a photo of her Miu Miu dress at the Mickey and the Bear premiere carpet, “I am floating. @mickeyandthebear premiered in Cannes & I got to wear custom @miumiu. 🕊”

She later wrote that Cannes was “a dream,” in French, in a parting Instagram shot from the festival.

And said she was “grateful for every moment” in a caption of a photo of her shoe collection.

DiCaprio’s new film has already earned critical praise and has rave first reactions from critics who called it “brilliant” and “shocking.”

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist called it a “love letter to a time gone by.” While The Guardian‘s Peter Bradshaw said the “brilliant” film is “shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles and follows TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they make their way around a changing industry — while Charles Manson is on the loose.

The film reportedly got a six-minute standing ovation after its premiere last week.