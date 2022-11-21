Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys' Seeing Leonardo DiCaprio as Pair Leave Same NYC Restaurant: 'He's Romantic,' Says Source

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are continuing to spend time together.

The pair continued their streak of New York City date nights on Friday. They were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 48, enjoyed an evening at New York City's Cipriani restaurant, where they were also joined by DiCaprio's friend, venture capitalist ViVi Nevo.

The Wolf of Wall Street star was snapped in an all-black outfit, complete with a face mask and cap covering his appearance while the Guest in Residence designer wore a leather jacket and a scarf, which she used to conceal herself from cameras, according to the outlet.

"Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," a source close to Hadid tells PEOPLE. "Gigi is smitten."

The insider adds that DiCaprio "is a gentleman and quite romantic," but still values keeping "things private" between the pair.

"Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo," the source says.

Hadid and DiCaprio first sparked romance rumors in September, when the two were photographed cozying up at Casa Cipriani for a New York Fashion Week party hosted by the actor's friends, Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

"He really likes that she has her life together," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."

Hadid shares two-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The two were in an on-and-off relationship since 2016 but parted ways last October following an alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid, the models' mother.

Sources have told PEOPLE that being a mom is Hadid's priority.

Mike Coppola/Getty

As DiCaprio and Hadid continued to spend time together, multiple sources also opened up to PEOPLE about their status, one insider saying, "They are getting to know each other," but aren't "dating" just yet. Another source revealed that "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi."

The two have known of each other for quite some time – "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," a film source told PEOPLE, adding they "like each other and are having a good time."

DiCaprio recently parted ways with girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, 25, but he "is taken with Gigi," an entertainment source added. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

The two are in no rush to put a label on their relationship, another source noting, "Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything. I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance."

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Yet, Hadid and DiCaprio's latest night out on the town follows a string of public outings and might be an indication of more to come.

A source close to Hadid told PEOPLE recently that they "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can," and that she's having "fun dating Leo."

"She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming," they added.