Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Getting Close at New York Fashion Week Party in New Photos

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted enjoying each other's company in New York City.

In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair was seen getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, hosted at Casa Cipriani in Soho by DiCaprio's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

The photos show the Oscar Winner, 47, and the supermodel, 27, in an intimate conversation and in one, DiCaprio is seen reaching for Hadid's hand.

"He really likes that she has her life together," a source tells PEOPLE. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."

Earlier this week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair have been hanging out.

Taylor Hill/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

"They are getting to know each other," one insider shared, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source told PEOPLE.

A third source added, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

DiCaprio and model/actress Camila Morrone recently ended their 4-year relationship. They mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

The actor as been photographed spending time in New York City since the breakup, where Hadid lives with her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020. They split in October of the following year following alleged altercation with this mother-in-law Yolanda Hadid.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," Gigi's rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Gigi has been busy on and off the runway during New York Fashion Week. The model launched her debut clothing line, Guest in Residence, and also took home the Daily Front Row Award for Fashion Collaboration of the Year alongside her close friend Francesca Aiello. The duo was honored for their Frankie's Bikinis line.

DiCaprio has been spending time with friends in New York City, and was recently seen out riding bikes in Manhattan.