Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating

By People Staff
Published on September 12, 2022 01:37 PM
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long.

The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

"They are getting to know each other," one insider shares, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source tells PEOPLE.

A third source adds, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

DiCaprio and model/actress Camila Morrone recently ended their 4-year relationship.

They were first romantically linked in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. In the years following, the pair was photographed on romantic getaways across the globe — on the beaches of St. Barts, at a soccer match in Paris and enjoying time together in Malibu, California and New York City. They made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

Although DiCaprio and Morrone kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE that Morrone "is doing fine" and "has a big group of friends that really care about her."

"She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo," the insider added. Part of that group are fellow model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who were seen out with the star on a girls' night earlier this month.

DiCaprio has been photographed spending time in New York City since the breakup, where Hadid lives with her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020. They split in October of the following year following alleged altercation with this mother-in-law Yolanda Hadid.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Malik allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Malik "adamantly" denied striking her, however, telling TMZ in a statement: "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Having pleaded no contest to the charges, Malik is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is barred from having contact with Yolanda.

Related Articles
Leonardo DiCaprio is Spotted on a Stroll With a Friend in New York City.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen in New York City Following Recent Breakup from Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone 'Doing Fine' After Leonardo DiCaprio Breakup, Says Source: 'Moving on with Her Life'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Girls Night Out! Best friends Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber embrace newly single ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, into their sisterhood circle as they are spotted leaving dinner at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood. Camila bares a smile as she deals with the woes of single life whereas Hailey seeks comfort from her girlfriends while bearing the weight of the world on her shoulders as husband Justin Bieber struggles with continued health issues, which caused him to cancel his tour.
Camila Morrone Has Girls' Night with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Post Leonardo DiCaprio Split
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources
Kristen Zang and leonardo dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Speaks Out About 'Ageist Headlines and Comments'
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the Versus Versace show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections
Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Him and Daughter Khai
Zayn Malik pink hair
Zayn Malik Debuts Shaggy Pastel Pink Hair in Smoldering New Instagram Selfie
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline
TOMMYNOW September 2019 Runway Show
Gigi and Bella Hadid 'Have Grown Closer' Since Zayn Malik Was Charged with Harassment: Source
Gigi Hadid is Spotted For The First Time Since Breakup With Zayn as She Leaves a Photoshoot With Sister Bella in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Goes Back to Blonde After Split from Zayn Malik: See Her New Look
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Hadid
Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up After Singer's Alleged Argument with Her Mom Yolanda: Sources
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship: A Look Back
Liam Payne, Zayn Malik
Liam Payne Explains Why He'll Always Support Zayn Malik Even When He Doesn't Agree with His Choices
bella hadid, gigi hadid, zayn malik
Bella Hadid Posts 'Work on Yourself' Quote Amid Sister Gigi and Zayn Malik's Breakup
Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid
Insiders Detail Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'Toxic' Relationship, 'No Love Lost' with Singer and Yolanda