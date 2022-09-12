Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long.

The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

"They are getting to know each other," one insider shares, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source tells PEOPLE.

A third source adds, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

DiCaprio and model/actress Camila Morrone recently ended their 4-year relationship.

They were first romantically linked in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen, Colorado. In the years following, the pair was photographed on romantic getaways across the globe — on the beaches of St. Barts, at a soccer match in Paris and enjoying time together in Malibu, California and New York City. They made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

Although DiCaprio and Morrone kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE that Morrone "is doing fine" and "has a big group of friends that really care about her."

"She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo," the insider added. Part of that group are fellow model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who were seen out with the star on a girls' night earlier this month.

DiCaprio has been photographed spending time in New York City since the breakup, where Hadid lives with her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020. They split in October of the following year following alleged altercation with this mother-in-law Yolanda Hadid.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Malik allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Malik "adamantly" denied striking her, however, telling TMZ in a statement: "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Having pleaded no contest to the charges, Malik is required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is barred from having contact with Yolanda.