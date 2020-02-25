Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Step Out in Matching Sandals After Grocery Store Run

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reached a new relationship milestone: coordinating their outfits!

The couple stepped out after grocery shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles looking comfy and casual in matching black-and-white striped slides, that look like the popular Adidas style.

The Oscar winner, 45, paired his sandals with charcoal gym shorts, a ball cap and a gray zip-up hoodie. While his actress and model girlfriend, 22, wore a white crewneck sweatshirt, cream-colored sweatpants and a black satchel. Both accessorized with black sunglasses (and grocery bags!).

DiCaprio and Monroe’s public outing comes one month after her WSJ Magazine’s Young Hollywood Portfolio feature, where she admitted that the attention she’s received from her high-profile relationship doesn’t come without downsides.

“More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” the up-and-coming actress said. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime…people wish negative things upon you.”

Despite the backlash, Morrone told the outlet that she is able to keep the comments from getting to her head.

“It would never take away the joy of the craft that I get to do,” she added.

The two were first linked in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. They keep the details of their relationship private, but have since been spotted all over the world together, often enjoying beach vacations.

And earlier this year, DiCaprio and Morrone sat front row together at the 2020 Academy Awards (after arriving separately). As Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more took the stage for the opening performance, cameras panned to the front row A-listers, including DiCaprio and his girlfriend together side-by-side.

The actress, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, recently spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times early last month. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

