Leonardo DiCaprio takes his footwear choices very seriously — so much so that he just invested his money in one of his favorite sneaker brands.

The environmentally conscious actor has teamed up with sustainable footwear company Allbirds, news that comes hot on the heels of the brand’s latest launch: a sustainable, eco-friendly sole unveiled on the label’s debut flip-flop.

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis,” DiCaprio said in an exclusive statement. “Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor.”

Now, his latest investment will assist in making sustainable, eco-friendly fashion more mainstream — starting with Allbirds‘ new sole, SweetFoam, which has been in the making for two years. The proprietary material is the first of its kind, and is made out of renewable sugarcane, a far cry from the plastic EVA foam that’s commonly used in footwear.

The new material will first appear on Allbirds’ latest launch, a flip-flop, available now for $35, and it will not only be rolled out across the brand, but also made available to outside companies for use.

DiCaprio has been active in the battle against climate and environmental changes in recent years. Earlier this year, the actor’s foundation donated $1 million to help protect marine life in Seychelles, and in 2017, he announced that his foundation would be donating a $20 million grant to help combat climate change.

