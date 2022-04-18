"Twice is about doing your oral care process twice a day, but also it's about thinking twice about your oral healthcare," Lenny Kravitz tells PEOPLE

Lenny Kravitz Is on a Mission to Improve Dental Hygiene with Oral Wellness Brand Twice

Lenny Kravitz's Twice is not just another celebrity beauty brand.

"It's not about me," Kravitz, 57, tells PEOPLE of the oral wellness company he co-founded alongside brothers Cody and Julian Levine, whose father is Kravitz's dentist.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amid his continued charitable efforts through his Let Love Rule Foundation in the Bahamas, where he lives, Kravitz noticed that dental hygiene is often neglected in underserved communities due to the lack of resources.

"We started doing a mission. We did one for six years before we even came up with the product. Then, the next thought was, well, we need to make products that we can stand behind," Kravitz says.

From there, Twice was born. The company initially launched in 2018 with just toothpaste, but has since rebranded and introduced a suite of new products on April 5, including toothpaste, floss, a whitening pen and a rinse that aims to "strengthen the mouth, body, soul connection."

Lenny Kravitz Is on a Mission to Improve Dental Hygiene with Oral Wellness Brand Twice Credit: Mark Seliger

"We wanted to transform from a toothpaste brand to an oral wellness company," Kravitz shares.

The look is also different as the collection is presented in vibrant yellow packaging meant to make the brand "stand out amongst the sea of sameness."

As for the name, Kravitz explains, "Twice is about doing your oral care process twice a day, but also it's about thinking twice about your oral healthcare."

"A lot of people think, 'Okay, I'm just brushing my teeth.' However, there are over 250 systemic diseases that can happen to you from your mouth not being properly cared for. If your mouth is inflamed, then you can be sure there are other things in your body that are inflamed."

Twice is also all about the details. The ingredients — developed by a collective of dentists and scientists — feature plant-based formulations that are engineered to balance pH and the microbiome of the mouth.

The rinse includes zinc, coconut oil and spirulina while the tooth paste is enriched with vitamins A, E and aloe vera. The whitening pen is equipped with eucalyptus, thyme and menthol and the floss is coated with dental-grade baking soda.

Plant-based components are especially important to Kravitz.

"Having all of these great products and also having all of these natural products — but most importantly not having the wrong products, which can be in a lot of toothpastes, is very crucial. I'm very serious about taking care of my body," Kravitz tells PEOPLE.

Lenny Kravitz Credit: Mark Seliger

While he left the formulations up to the experts, Kravitz says he was still very involved in the creation process.

"I test flavors, I give my input," he shares. "Does it feel foamy enough? Not foamy enough? How does it feel in the mouth? I then got deeply into the packaging."

Kravitz continues, "And the design since that's something that I'm very much into. I have my design company."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Still, Kravitz asserts again that Twice is not about him.

"I was just talking to somebody else who said, 'How come I don't see your face in advertisements? Wouldn't you sell a lot more tooth paste if your face was on it or if you were in the commercials?' Well, the whole thing, it's just not about me," Kravitz says.