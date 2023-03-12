Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse

The multi-hyphenate star is performing during the In Memoriam segment of Sunday's Oscars 2023 ceremony

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 08:44 PM
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Lenny Kravitz might be at the movies' biggest night, but he's going to bring his signature musician swagger.

The 58-year-old fashion icon, who is performing during the In Memoriam segment of Sunday's Oscars 2023 ceremony, swapped a tuxedo for a '70s-inspired silk jumpsuit on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. Kravitz's Saint Laurent ensemble featured a plunging silk top highlighting his toned chest, and wide-legged trousers with a wide cummerbund.

He paired pointy black boots with the flared pants and topped off the groovy look with a pair of black sunglasses and variety of silver chains and large silver crucifix.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz. Getty

Kravitz was recently named a fashion icon. The musician and actor had the title officially bestowed upon him at last November's CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. To accept his award, presented by Bradley Cooper, Kravitz wore a custom LaQuan Smith look befitting the night.

Kravitz wore leather pants with a blazer that had cutout details and an ostrich feather boa. He told Vogue that he reached out to the designer to create the look for his big night.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Lenny Kravitz. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I reached out to LaQuan after admiring his work for some time and we met in person just a couple of days ago to vibe out," Kravitz, 58, said. "We had instant chemistry … I love his vision and look forward to working together into the future. The fact that I'm the first to wear creations he has made for men is an honor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kravitz has made a name for himself over the years as a multihyphenate but especially as someone who is willing to take risks with his style. He told USA Today, though, at the event that it hasn't always been easy and he hasn't always gotten it right.

"What I've learned along the way is being yourself is the most important thing you can do," Kravitz said. "And that you're going to make mistakes. I certainly have had my fair share of fashion fails, but that's part of evolving."

To hand over the sartorial prize, Cooper went the more traditional route for his look, wearing a black suit with a light blue button-up underneath it, letting Kravitz's style shine.

On last year's Grammys red carpet, the musician showed off his chiseled physique in a plunging silver chainmail top, paired with black leather pants and knee-high boots. He completed the look with round sunglasses and plenty of jewelry, including several layered chain necklaces.

Grammy Awards Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Kravitz has been known for his daring style for decades (who could forget his iconic giant scarf from 2012?). And in recent years, the rock star has only shown more skin.

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, he chose a similar metallic knit top, worn underneath a denim vest and matching jeans.

At the Dom Perignon & Lenny Kravitz 'Assemblage' Exhibition in 2019, the singer wore a full black leather suit with a plunging undershirt and a long fringe statement necklace.

Related Articles
Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz attend the CFDA Fashion Awards
Bradley Cooper Presents Lenny Kravitz with Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe's Custom Vera Wang Gown Adds a Pop of Brightness to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet 
US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Austin Butler Explains Why Kaia Gerber Isn't His Date for the Oscars 2023
Versace FW23 Show
See All the Celebs at Versace's Star-Studded Fashion Show — from the Runway to the Front Row!
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Boyfriend Maxx Morando at Versace Fashion Show
Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France.
Olivia Wilde Wears Plunging Hooded Dress Held in Place by 'Extremely Powerful Glue' at Paris Fashion Week
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ashley Park attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park Wears Edgy Boots with Ankle Brace and Dramatic Cutout Gown to CDGA Awards
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Paris Fashion Week and Beyond
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top
cate blanchett
Cate Blanchett Champions Sustainable Style by Rewearing 2015 Oscars Dress to 2023 BAFTAs