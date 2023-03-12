Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse

Lenny Kravitz might be at the movies' biggest night, but he's going to bring his signature musician swagger.

The 58-year-old fashion icon, who is performing during the In Memoriam segment of Sunday's Oscars 2023 ceremony, swapped a tuxedo for a '70s-inspired silk jumpsuit on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. Kravitz's Saint Laurent ensemble featured a plunging silk top highlighting his toned chest, and wide-legged trousers with a wide cummerbund.

He paired pointy black boots with the flared pants and topped off the groovy look with a pair of black sunglasses and variety of silver chains and large silver crucifix.

Lenny Kravitz. Getty

Kravitz was recently named a fashion icon. The musician and actor had the title officially bestowed upon him at last November's CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. To accept his award, presented by Bradley Cooper, Kravitz wore a custom LaQuan Smith look befitting the night.

Kravitz wore leather pants with a blazer that had cutout details and an ostrich feather boa. He told Vogue that he reached out to the designer to create the look for his big night.

Lenny Kravitz. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I reached out to LaQuan after admiring his work for some time and we met in person just a couple of days ago to vibe out," Kravitz, 58, said. "We had instant chemistry … I love his vision and look forward to working together into the future. The fact that I'm the first to wear creations he has made for men is an honor."

Kravitz has made a name for himself over the years as a multihyphenate but especially as someone who is willing to take risks with his style. He told USA Today, though, at the event that it hasn't always been easy and he hasn't always gotten it right.

"What I've learned along the way is being yourself is the most important thing you can do," Kravitz said. "And that you're going to make mistakes. I certainly have had my fair share of fashion fails, but that's part of evolving."

To hand over the sartorial prize, Cooper went the more traditional route for his look, wearing a black suit with a light blue button-up underneath it, letting Kravitz's style shine.

On last year's Grammys red carpet, the musician showed off his chiseled physique in a plunging silver chainmail top, paired with black leather pants and knee-high boots. He completed the look with round sunglasses and plenty of jewelry, including several layered chain necklaces.

Lenny Kravitz. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Kravitz has been known for his daring style for decades (who could forget his iconic giant scarf from 2012?). And in recent years, the rock star has only shown more skin.

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, he chose a similar metallic knit top, worn underneath a denim vest and matching jeans.

At the Dom Perignon & Lenny Kravitz 'Assemblage' Exhibition in 2019, the singer wore a full black leather suit with a plunging undershirt and a long fringe statement necklace.