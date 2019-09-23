Lenny Kravitz Lost His 'Incredibly Sentimental' Sunglasses and Calls on the Internet for Help

Lenny Kravitz is “Calling All Angels” to help find his missing vintage sunglasses.

On Monday, the musician, 55, revealed that he misplaced a pair of “incredibly sentimental” sunglasses that he wore to his concert in L.A. on Sunday.

“I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend,” he tweeted along with a picture of himself wearing the frames. “They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member.”

Kravitz even made an email account for his stray sunglasses. “Hoping to get them back, no questions asked,” he added. “Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com.”

The singer also posted the message and photo to his Instagram story in hopes of spreading the word, and added, “They were sitting up on stage when I let some of the audience up towards the end of the show and they were taken from my riser.”

Sunglasses have long been a staple in the rockstar’s wardrobe, so fans of the “American Woman” singer immediately responded to his cry for help, many offering their support.

“Please return glasses to Lenny,” one fan replied. “Sometimes it’s the memory not the item that is important.” Another fan agreed: “Do the right thing whoever you are.”

One fan even looked out for his team manning the email responses. “And also people please: don’t harass his team at the email address. This is a vulnerable moment – Asking for help – and should be respected,” a Twitter user wrote.

While Kravitz didn’t reveal which family member the shades belonged to, his love for the pair is clear. The singer recently wore the sunglasses to the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Hopefully, the legend’s sentimental sunglasses will be returned so he can pass them down to another style icon in his family, his daughter Zoë Kravitz.