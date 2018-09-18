Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Giant Scarf Meme: 'I Cannot Escape This'

Pacific Coast News

In 2012, Lenny Kravitz made internet history with an accessory he chose to wear while innocently running errands. You probably already know what we’re referring to. He was photographed out on the streets in N.Y.C. bundled up in what is the most ginormous scarf ever known to mankind. Six years later, and he’s still getting teased for his accessorizing choices.

On a recent stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon grilled the musician on the meme-able look. “I cannot escape this,” Kravitz began. “I live in the Bahamas, I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

Fallon jokes, “But Lenny, this is not a scarf, it’s a blanket!”

“That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything,” Kravitz says.

What’s even worse about the meme, is that it gets bigger every year. “Here’s the thing about the internet though that’s the problem – the scarf keeps getting bigger, and bigger and bigger,” Kravitz says about the photoshop joke taking the internet.

every year lenny kravitz's scarf gets 10% bigger pic.twitter.com/unGyTaRviG — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 26, 2017

here's the lenny kravitz scarf pic but with a 300% bigger scarf pic.twitter.com/KeEFa785j9 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 4, 2018

To this day, the iconic scarf is still a style moment many regularly reference. It sparked someone’s memory just last week at NYFW and others use it as a celebratory marker of the first signs of fall.

Christina Aguilera's oversized leather jacket is giving me major Lenny Kravitz scarf vibes #NYFW pic.twitter.com/duvsRA7tfX — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) September 9, 2018

it’s almost Lenny Kravitz Gets Eaten By His Scarf season !!! pic.twitter.com/fiBPTXPy44 — Molly Doroba (@lilderbs3) September 18, 2018

But what the scarf really did for mankind, is give us a meme that will never, ever get old.