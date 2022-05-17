Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Black Strapless Dress from the '90s to Prom

The 18-year-old is following in her mother's fashionable footsteps by working as a model

Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Old Dress to Prom . Heidi Klum (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdn20_1ruJJ/.

Leni Klum didn't have to look far for her prom dress this year!

The 18-year-old model revealed on Instagram Monday that she borrowed from her mom Heidi Klum's closet for the big high school dance.

"Prom night in mamas dress 🖤," the teen captioned a carousel of herself posing in the silky black strapless number, which she accessorized with a delicate tennis necklace and sparkling handbag.

Heidi, 48, first wore the frock in 1998 for a Comic Relief live comedy event, and approved of the recent rewear.

"😍," the Making the Cut host commented on her daughter's post.

Leni Klum Wears Mom Heidi's Old Dress to Prom . https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdn20_1ruJJ Credit: Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni has been following in her mom's fashionable footsteps, telling Extra last year that she wanted to work as a model since she was 11-years-old. She landed her first solo magazine cover with Glamour Germany last spring — exactly 20 years after Heidi was the magazine's first cover star.

In February 2021, the America's Got Talent judge told PEOPLE that Leni has "been doing fantastic" since making her modeling debut, and echoed that her daughter had "been wanting to model for quite some time."

Heidi said she was in awe of watching her daughter work after spending time on photo shoot sets and growing up in the industry "her entire life."

"She's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face. I do Germany's Next Top Model and she's done a lot of the shoots the models had to do. A lot of the times at the end of the shoots, she would be like, 'Now it's my turn!' off camera," the supermodel mom recalled. "She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"

Last month, the mother-daughter duo appeared on individual covers for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar Germany.

Before posting her own cover back in March — in which Heidi posed in a pool, rocking a smoky eye and slicked-back hair — the proud mom shared Leni's, which features a close-up of the teen model with a focus on her piercing eyes.