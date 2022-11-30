Leni Klum Shows Off Her Lacy Holiday Lingerie in 'Night Time Routine' Selfie 

Leni Klum recently celebrated her partnership with Italian intimates label Intimissimi with a campaign alongside mom Heidi Klum 

Published on November 30, 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CljjSdyJtQq/ leniklum Verified night time routine in the new intimissimi christmas lingerie pieces available and OUT NOW online and in all intimissimi stores! @intimissimiofficial Abendroutine in den neuen Intimissimi Weihnachts Looks, die JETZT online und in allen Intimissimi-Läden erhältlich sind! @intimissimiofficial #ad
Photo: leni klum/Instagram

Leni Klum is gearing up for the holidays in her favorite lingerie.

The 18-year-old model shared an Instagram photo of herself donning Intimissimi intimates from the brand's new holiday collection.

Perched on top of her bathroom counter and brushing her teeth, the influencer wears the brand's mulberry lingerie set complete with cutout bottoms and a lacy bra.

"night time routine in the new intimissimi christmas lingerie pieces available and OUT NOW online and in all intimissimi stores! @intimissimiofficial," she captioned the post.

Although going solo this time around, Klum recently celebrated her Intimissimi partnership with her supermodel mom Heidi Klum.

For the mother-daughter campaign, commemorating women and the empowerment of lingerie, the duo danced around in matching black-and-white lace sets.

leni klum/Instagram

Recently, Klum spoke with PEOPLE exclusively on the moment that sparked her modeling aspirations and her future career plans.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes," she revealed, noting that the store was her "favorite" at the time.

She also remembered her mom not entirely being on board. "I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Yet Klum, who's also the daughter of four-time Grammy winner Seal, knows that she had a step up in the industry due to her a "nepo baby" status.

"I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom," Klum admitted.

She continued: "But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU - Red Carpet & Front Row - ABOUT YOU Fashion Week Milan 2022
Franziska Krug/Getty

Seeking out her mom's advice isn't only one thing she borrows from the Making the Cut host — her jewelry is another.

"Honestly, I don't take from her closet often, because we aren't the same shoe size. And she's so much taller than me, but I do take her jewelry because that'll fit no matter what," she confessed.

Although the two are separated, with Leni currently residing in New York City where she's studying interior design, she says herself and her mom still keep in touch when they can.

"After I saw her being interviewed saying that she freaks out that I'm gone, I've been texting her more," Leni told PEOPLE. "I feel I'm all grown up now, and I can live on my own. I'm not technically on my own because I have a roommate, but I get that it's hard for her."

