Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere 

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 19, 2023 02:38 PM
Seal Leni Klum
Photo: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.

On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.

The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip that matched her nails.

Meanwhile the four-time Grammy winner, 59, was outfitted in a black windbreaker jacket over a white T-shirt, trousers and slip-on shoes.

On the carpet the "Stand by Me" singer wrapped his arms around his daughter's shoulders as they both flashed big smiles.

In addition to Leni, who the singer adopted in 2009 when she was 5, Heidi and Seal also share sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, and daughter Lou, 13.

Seal and Leni Klum 'Shotgun Wedding' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Jan 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Red carpet appearances are rare for Leni and Seal, who last attended the Harder They Fall Los Angeles premiere in October 2021.

Both dressed up in black-tie looks — Leni in a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with diamond-shaped embellishments on the hem and Seal in a smart coat, black tie, jeans and oxford shoes.

They also spent some time together at last year's U.S. Open. A photo of the two hanging out at the Arthur Ashe stadium shows them sharing a warm embrace.

leni klum, seal
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leni, who now balances modeling with being a New York City college student studying interior design, recently opened up to PEOPLE about the trajectory of her career, which she acknowledges came naturally given her family's celebrity status, but has also been earned through a work ethic learned from her parents.

"They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable," she shared on the valuable lessons her mom and dad have passed down to her.

She continued: "You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."

