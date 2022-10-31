Leni Klum Says Mom Heidi Sends Her Groceries at College: 'I Didn't Think She'd Be That Worried'

Leni Klum may have moved out of the house, but her mom, Heidi Klum, isn't quite ready to let her fly the nest completely.

The budding model tells PEOPLE exclusively that her mom has actually been sending groceries to her door in N.Y.C.

"She loves to send us groceries," Leni says of the surprises she and her roommate get at school. "I got an alert the other day, and I looked outside the door. There were 25 big bags of groceries. My roommate and I were freaking out. We started meal prepping everything. It almost didn't fit in the fridge."

Victoria Stevens

The 18-year-old, who is studying interior design in college, admits that she's started texting the Making the Cut host more often after learning that Heidi was having a hard time sending her baby off to school.

"After I saw her being interviewed saying that she freaks out that I'm gone, I've been texting her more," Leni says. "I didn't think she'd be that worried, since there's three other kids that she's looking after [Leni's siblings Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13]. I feel I'm all grown up now, and I can live on my own. I'm not technically on my own because I have a roommate, but I get that it's hard for her."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The rising industry star, who has already landed beauty deals with Dior and GHD, knows about the reputation of being a "nepo baby" — considering her parents are Heidi and R&B singer Seal — but she's hard at work to prove herself in the industry.

"I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had," she shares. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Victoria Stevens

One shared love Leni and Heidi have is fashion, though the teen says she doesn't actually swipe much from her mom's closet. Because of their height difference — Leni is 5'4", compared to Heidi's 5'9" — the two wear different clothing and shoe sizes. Leni does, however, borrow her mom's jewelry.

"She keeps everything — even if it doesn't fit anymore or if she doesn't like it," Leni says. "Her closet is wild. It is huge. It's stacked. You can't even move. There's so much stuff. My closet is almost empty. There needs to be an inch in between each hanger, so I can see all of the pieces."