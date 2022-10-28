Leni Klum grew up watching her supermodel mom Heidi Klum work hard.

The 18-year-old rising style star remembers being behind-the-scenes — and loving it — as Heidi became one of the biggest models and TV personalities in the world.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' " Leni tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

Seeing Heidi's passion ignited a similar spark in young Leni, who tells PEOPLE she always knew she wanted to model. And while her mom supported that vision, she also knew it was all about timing.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping," Leni recalls. "I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Leni would later land her breakout modeling moment alongside Heidi for Vogue Germany, an experience she'll never forget.

"That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day," she shares. "I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

Heidi and Leni Klum on the cover of Vogue Germany. Chris Colls/Vogue Germany

Most recently the powerhouse duo slipped into lingerie for Italian brand Intimissimi's latest celebratory campaign.

"My mom and I are just completely comfortable around each other and we were dancing around the whole day," Leni shares of the experience. "That was what we had to do, and we do that anyway, so it just fit right. It was just such a fun day."

Now, the Dior beauty ambassador is walking runways in Milan and also pursuing her college degree in interior design in New York City, recently moving across the country for school.

"It's been amazing. I've always dreamed of moving out and designing my own apartment. I have been talking about it since I was 14. And I finally did it," she tells PEOPLE. "I used to come to New York every summer with my family because my mom had work here, and I loved it. I knew that I wanted to go to school here and study interior design."