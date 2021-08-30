Heidi Klum was the ultimate "proud mom" as she watched daughter Leni, 17, walk the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show

Leni Klum Walks Runway for Dolce & Gabbana — and Grins When She Sees Mom Heidi in the Crowd (Watch)

Heidi and Leni Klum got all glam in matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses before the 17-year-old model hit the catwalk at the Italian label's star-studded fashion show.

The mother-daughter duo dazzled in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana designs, each covered in countless eye-catching crystals. Heidi wore an elegant strapless column with a sweetheart neckline, while her daughter Leni twinned in a mini dress made from the exact same material. Both women accessorized with glittering crystal-encrusted stilettos, while Heidi added even more shine by topping her look off with a diamond necklace and drop earrings.

"matching w mommy," Leni captioned two photos posing with her mom on a staircase outside in Venice.

Stylist Rob Zangardi shared some videos of the duo in action — as well as a photo of Heidi and husband Tom Kaulitz in equally glittery shoes.

Heidi, 48, also shared plenty of photos from the evening with her daughter. "A night out in Venice 🇮🇹 @leniklum ❤️🥰 @dolcegabbana," she captioned one Instagram post.

The next day, Heidi sat front row at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show to watch Leni walk the runway. The budding supermodel strutted down in a bright blue double satin corset dress and skirt which was topped off with an exquisite gemstone crown, drop earrings and jaw-dropping statement necklace.

Heidi couldn't contain her excitement and shared multiple photos and videos from the fashion show. "Proud Mom," she captioned one video, adding many blue heart emojis.

She also shared a clip of Leni walking down the runway past her seat right at the moment when she caught Heidi's eye. "The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️🥰 @leniklum," Heidi said.

Sara Foster also helped Heidi capture an extra-special moment during the fashion show. When Leni struck a pose on the runway right by Heidi's seat, Foster snapped a picture of the America's Got Talent judge beaming as her daughter stood in the background.

"Happy 😃❤️🥰🙏🏻🚀 📹 @sarafoster Thank you for capturing this moment," Heidi said. Foster also shared the pic and said, "@heidiklum watching the new Heidi Klum Aka her daughter! ❤️❤️."

"I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline," said Heidi, who also shares children Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11, with her ex Seal. "It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!"